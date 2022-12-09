 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect shot in leg during exchange of gunfire with Williston police

A person who fled on foot from Williston police was wounded in the leg in an exchange of gunfire with the officers, authorities said.

Officers responded to a vehicle blocking traffic at a city intersection around 3:40 a.m. Friday. A foot pursuit ensued involving two officers. The suspect and the officers exchanged gunfire. The suspect was hit; neither officer was injured, the police department said.

The officers rendered medical care to the suspect until medical crews arrived. The Williston Fire Department said it responded with an ambulance and a fire engine with paramedics and emergency medical technicians. The suspect's leg wound was treated at the scene with a tourniquet. The person was taken to a Williston hospital and later transferred to a regional trauma center. The department did not say where.

The police department did not immediately identify the suspect or the person's condition. The person has outstanding warrants for terrorizing, domestic violence and contempt of court, authorities said.

Authorities also did not immediately identify the officers involved. The department declined to say whether the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave, which is common in such instances while an investigation ensues.

The investigation has been turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is common practice.

