Suspect sentenced to 6 years in prison in Williston shooting

A Mississippi man accused of shooting another man in Williston last fall has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and been sentenced to six years in prison.

Michael Taylor, whom court documents list as being from Jackson, Mississippi, was accused of shooting Osagboro Williams in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2021.

The incident started at DK's Lounge around 1 a.m. that Sunday, when Williams encountered an ex-girlfriend and got into an argument with her about the fact she was there with Taylor, according to a police affidavit. Williams then allegedly got into an argument with Taylor.

Williams later encountered Taylor and another man in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend's apartment complex, according to authorities. Williams told police Taylor started shooting at him. Williams was hit with four bullets, according to court documents. Taylor was later arrested during a traffic stop. Police said they found a loaded 9 mm pistol on the floorboard of the car where he was sitting.

Taylor, who is in his mid-20s, initially pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. He changed his plea on Tuesday, after reaching an agreement with prosecutors, according to public defender Christopher Votava.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, along with a misdemeanor count of discharging a gun in city limits. A felony weapons theft charge was dismissed.

The attempted murder charge carried a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Taylor was sentenced to serve a total of six years on all of the charges, with credit for about half a year already served, according to court documents. He must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

