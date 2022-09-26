Suspect pleads not guilty in August shooting on United Tribes campus

One of two brothers arrested after an August incident in which police say shots were fired on a Bismarck college campus has pleaded not guilty to damaging school property and firing a handgun into a residence.

Damion Proffit, 32, of Fargo, entered pleas to six felonies at a Monday arraignment. He is charged with two counts of terrorizing, reckless endangerment, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fleeing police. He also faces misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, wearing a mask during the commission of a crime, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Proffit and his brother, Devin Proffit, 29, of Staples, Minnesota, were arrested after calls led police to a mobile home park adjacent to University Drive about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Authorities took a report about 1:30 a.m. that day of a hit-and-run on the south side of the United Tribes Technical College campus. Police allege Damion Proffit drove a college utility truck through a fence, and that the men threatened a man they saw shooting video of them. The man told police one of the men tried to kick in his door before they left.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the campus and near the same residence about 5:45 a.m., according to an affidavit. Officers found spent shell casings near the house, a bullet hole in an exterior wall of an entryway, and a bullet lodged in the water heater, the document states. No injuries were reported.

Authorities allege video footage from Devin Proffit’s phone shows Damion Proffit firing the gun toward the campus while wearing a mask to cover his mouth and nose.

Police said they found the two about an hour later in a car that had been reported stolen. Devin Proffit allegedly told police he threw a gun and magazine out the window of the car after the shooting to protect his brother, who he said is a convicted felon. The two sped off after police initiated a stop, then ran away from the car when they stopped, police said. Officers caught up with them a short time later in the mobile home park.

Devin Proffit is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He is charged with felony tampering with evidence.