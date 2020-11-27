Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge in Williston homicide

A Williston man accused of killing another man at an apartment complex in the city a year ago has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Rasul Shaw Jr., 26, was accused of killing 24-year-old Ricky Waitman after an argument in late September 2019. Authorities said Waitman was stabbed once in the head and once in the abdomen, and had what appeared to be a defensive wound on his hand.

Shaw initially faced a felony murder charge that carried a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to negligent homicide, which carries a maximum punishment of five years behind bars, the Williston Herald reported.

The plea agreement calls for Shaw to receive a suspended sentence, but a judge must agree when Shaw is sentenced on Dec. 16.

