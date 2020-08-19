Suspect in deadly fight outside Williston bar on trial for manslaughter

WILLISTON -- A man accused of killing another man in a fight outside of a Williston bar is on trial.
Justin Crites, 27, of Williston, was charged with manslaughter after a May 3, 2019, fight in which he is accused of punching Jay LePage, 57, also of Williston. LePage fell, hit his head and died four days later at a Minot hospital, the Williston Herald reported.
“Essentially, the moment Mr. LePage hit the concrete sidewalk, he was for all intents and purposes dead right there,” Williams County Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden told jurors in his opening statement Tuesday.
Police Officer Alexis Haggerty testified that authorities used surveillance video footage from the Shop Bar and Lounge to identify Crites as a suspect. Both Crites and LePage were members of the Prairie Rattlers Motorcycle Club, which now is known as the Silent Syndicate, according to authorities.
Defense attorney Donald Sauviac on cross-examination questioned Haggerty's recollection of the scene the night of the incident.
The trial began with jury selection on Monday and is scheduled to last through the week. Crites faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
