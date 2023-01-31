Suspect in custody in Minot homicide

Minot police have a suspect in custody in a shooting death that they're treating as a homicide.
Officers responded to a northwest Minot hotel shortly before midnight Monday on a report of a shooting. They found an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance but died of his injuries, police said in a statement.
Darrion Jackson turned himself in to police a short time later and as a result of the investigation was arrested on a murder charge and taken to the Ward County Jail. Formal charges were pending.
Police did not immediately release the name or age of the person who died or comment on a possible motive.