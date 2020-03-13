Suspect charged in Dickinson homicide

Authorities have charged a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Dickinson.

Officers acting on a tip served a search warrant at an apartment on Thursday and found the body of David Galster, 39. He had been shot and died of his wounds earlier in the day, authorities said.

Suspect Jeremy Olheiser, 44, was found and arrested without incident Thursday afternoon. He was armed with a concealed handgun at the time, police said. Olheiser later confessed to shooting and killing Galster in his apartment during an early morning altercation, authorities allege.

Police did not provide further details, including the relationship of the men.

Olheiser faces a felony manslaughter charge. He could enter a plea at an April 13 hearing. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

