Supreme Court rules against Democrats in insurance commissioner ballot dispute

Jaeger had until next Wednesday to certify the November ballot for county auditors. He issued a statement Friday saying that he had done so after the Supreme Court ruling clarified the insurance commissioner's race. The ballots now will be prepared by auditors for printing and will be available for military and overseas voters on Sept. 18 and for other voters on Sept. 24.

A list of candidates can be found at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/candidatelist.aspx?eid=313.