Supreme Court rules against Democrats in insurance commissioner ballot dispute

North Dakota's Supreme Court on Friday ruled against Democrats a second time in their bid to get an insurance commissioner candidate on November's general election ballot.
The Democratic-NPL Party's attorney vows to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The state Supreme Court voted 4-1 on Friday to refuse the party's request to order Secretary of State Al Jaeger to place Fargo insurance agent Jason Anderson on the ballot to run against Republican incumbent Jon Godfread, who is seeking a second term.
Democrats endorsed Anderson last week, after justices blocked their initial nominee from the ballot. The court agreed with the Republican Party that the North Dakota residency of Bismarck critical care respiratory specialist Travisia Martin fell short of a five-year requirement for executive branch officials. She had voted in Nevada in 2016.
State law allows a vacancy following a primary to be filled if the nominated candidate "ceases to be qualified to serve." The dispute over whether Democrats could substitute Anderson on the ballot centered around whether Martin was at one point qualified because Jaeger had placed her on the June primary ballot. The party believed she was. Jaeger's position was that Martin was never qualified, and thus no vacancy existed.
Justices in the majority concluded "qualified to serve" is linked to eligibility to hold office.
"Jaeger did not have a duty to place Anderson on the general election ballot for the office of insurance commissioner because none of the circumstances listed in (state law) apply," they wrote.
Justice Gerald VandeWalle dissented, saying he thought "a reasonable interpretation is that Martin was qualified when she was placed on the primary ballot by the Secretary of State."
"She subsequently ceased to be qualified when we determined she was not eligible to hold the office of insurance commissioner in our prior case," he wrote. "I would err on the side of placing a candidate's name on the ballot when ambiguity exists in a statute."
The Democratic-NPL Party issued a one-sentence response to the ruling, saying "We agree with former Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle, the longest-serving chief justice in the state's history."
Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Democratic-NPL Party attorney David Thompson told the Tribune he was "dumbfounded" by the ruling and felt the justices in the majority "just didn't seem to either grasp or want to accept the fact that the term 'qualified' was ambiguous and could have applied certainly to Republican Secretary of State Jaeger's qualification of Travisia Martin for the ballot before the primary."
Thompson said Martin has requested he ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the matter of whether North Dakota's five-year residency requirement is unconstitutional. He plans to do that within the required 90-day timeline, with a goal of having the insurance commissioner election vacated, and a special election called with Martin on the ballot.
Jaeger had until next Wednesday to certify the November ballot for county auditors. He issued a statement Friday saying that he had done so after the Supreme Court ruling clarified the insurance commissioner's race. The ballots now will be prepared by auditors for printing and will be available for military and overseas voters on Sept. 18 and for other voters on Sept. 24.
A list of candidates can be found at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/candidatelist.aspx?eid=313.
