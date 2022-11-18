 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supreme Court conference room to be named for Levine

  • 0
Beryl Levine

Justice Beryl Levine in 1985

 Doug Van Tassel, Tribune

The North Dakota Supreme Court is naming a conference room in honor of former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman to serve on the court.

A ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in the Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom. It's open to the public.

Then-Gov. George Sinner appointed Levine to the court in 1985. She was elected to serve the remainder of the unexpired term in 1986, and in 1988 was elected to a 10-year term. She served 11 years and one month before resigning in March 1996. She died June 4 of this year.

Levine previously was awarded the Margaret Brent Award given by the American Bar Association Commission on Women in the Profession, and the Sioux Award, the highest honor given by the University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators. Wildlife advocates sued last month claiming that looser hunting rules adopted in the Republican-controlled state could harm wolf populations. State District Court Judge Christopher Abbott on Tuesday ordered officials to reimpose rules from 2020 that allow the killing of only five wolves per person, instead of 20, and forbid the use of snares for trapping. Abbott also limited hunting and trapping near the national parks. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte criticized the ruling, saying he thinks the judge overstepped his bounds. But state wildlife officials have pledged to comply with the order.

SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader

South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, an agency that compiles and analyzes criminal intelligence in support of terrorism prevention. Saterlee will replace Chad Mosteller who served as interim director following the dismissal of of DCI director David Natvig, who . served under Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg who was convicted on impeachment charges for his conduct following a 2020 fatal car crash. Mosteller will return to his post as DCI’s assistant director.

Rapid City police officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man

Rapid City police officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man

A Rapid City police officer shot and killed a man who charged at the officer while holding a large, butcher-type knife. Police say the incident happened in a building about 5:30 a.m. Friday after an officer responded to a disturbance call. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says the initial investigation shows the man was attempting to hurt the officer and called the struggle “active combat.” After being charged, Hedrick said the officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who then collapsed. The Rapid City Journal reports that the officer attempted life-saving procedures but the man later died at the hospital

Former MHA Nation official pleads guilty to bribery

Former MHA Nation official pleads guilty to bribery

A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor has pleaded guilty to federal charges in North Dakota. Randall Phelan was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from the end of 2012 to the middle of 2020. Investigators say Phelan used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices. His trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. Phelan and two others were originally charged with receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bribery scheme on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The contractor has pleaded guilty to bribery.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News