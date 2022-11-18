Supreme Court conference room to be named for Levine

The North Dakota Supreme Court is naming a conference room in honor of former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman to serve on the court.
A ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in the Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom. It's open to the public.
Then-Gov. George Sinner appointed Levine to the court in 1985. She was elected to serve the remainder of the unexpired term in 1986, and in 1988 was elected to a 10-year term. She served 11 years and one month before resigning in March 1996. She died June 4 of this year.
Levine previously was awarded the Margaret Brent Award given by the American Bar Association Commission on Women in the Profession, and the Sioux Award, the highest honor given by the University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation.