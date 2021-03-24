State Supreme Court: Bismarck man's original sentence for raping infant must be reinstated

A district court must reinstate the four-year sentence given a Bismarck man for raping an infant because it did not have authority to give him a longer term after officials discovered he had forged letters of support, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Andrew Glasser, 35, was sentenced in February 2020 after entering an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault. Under an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there's enough evidence for a conviction. The court treats it like a guilty plea. He had pleaded guilty in July 2019 in related cases to abusing a child, tampering with evidence and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Glasser on all the charges in February 2020. He gave Glasser 10 years in prison with all but four years suspended on the most serious charge, with sentences on the other counts running at the same time. Reich drew harsh criticism on social media and got a number of letters and emails about the sentence, which many people felt was too light.