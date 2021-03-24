State Supreme Court: Bismarck man's original sentence for raping infant must be reinstated

A district court must reinstate the four-year sentence given a Bismarck man for raping an infant because it did not have authority to give him a longer term after officials discovered he had forged letters of support, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
Andrew Glasser, 35, was sentenced in February 2020 after entering an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault. Under an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there's enough evidence for a conviction. The court treats it like a guilty plea. He had pleaded guilty in July 2019 in related cases to abusing a child, tampering with evidence and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Glasser on all the charges in February 2020. He gave Glasser 10 years in prison with all but four years suspended on the most serious charge, with sentences on the other counts running at the same time. Reich drew harsh criticism on social media and got a number of letters and emails about the sentence, which many people felt was too light.
The cases were reopened and forgery charges filed when it was discovered Glasser before his sentencing had submitted phony letters of support to the court, including signing the name of a former college acquaintance to one of them. Reich resentenced him to a total of 16 years, saying that as a judge he had “to look at everything that was submitted on behalf of Mr. Glasser differently.” Letters of support from family are expected to be positive, the judge said, adding that letters from a third party or stranger carried considerable weight.
Glasser’s attorney, Benjamin Pulkrabek, argued on appeal that the district court lost its jurisdiction once a sentence had been imposed. Glasser had 23 legitimate letters of support, and three forged letters had little effect, Pulkrabek said. The state missed the 120-day deadline for resentencing, and even if the court had jurisdiction “they shouldn’t have done anything,” the attorney said.
The forgeries were criminal, intentional acts and more than “little white lies,” Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said at Glasser’s appeal. The matter of jurisdiction was addressed in the motion filed by the state and there was no objection, she said, arguing further that the sentence was illegal because the court considered false information from Glasser.
The justices agreed that Glasser misled the district court, but they also said the court misinterpreted a rule and misapplied the law in resentencing him.
Glasser originally was charged in October 2017. Authorities allege the baby had an injury evident of sexual abuse, rib fractures caused by squeezing, and leg injuries that were in different stages of healing. Glasser’s cellphone had been purposely reset to hide evidence, and a forensic search of his computers showed the intentional downloading of child pornography images, according to Lawyer.
The child suffered a “significant injury,” and three doctors said it was a “penetrating wound,” Lawyer said during previous court proceedings.
