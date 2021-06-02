State begins moving female inmates to Mandan facility

North Dakota's prison system will move up to 15 female inmates to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan this month.

Women are housed at the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England and at the State Hospital in Jamestown. Plans call for up to 50 of them over the next two years to be housed at a section of the YCC that will be called Heart River Correctional Center, according to Dave Krabbenhoft, director of the Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

"Easier visitation, access to services, access to medical -- all of those things are a little easier to do at a Bismarck-Mandan location," Krabbenhoft told Prairie Public.

The New England facility still will have between 95 and 110 female inmates for the next two years, according to Krabbenhoft. The department has ended its contract with the State Hospital for housing some of the female inmates.

Future plans for the New England lockup are to transition it to a rehabilitation facility, for people who are on supervision or transitioning back into the community.