Spring sentencing set for Williston man convicted of murder

Steven Rademacher was charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorizing in the July 2019 confrontation with neighbors.

Authorities said Rademacher sped past the neighbors who were gathered on a lawn. After they urged him to slow down, he turned his truck around and headed toward the group of people, striking several of them and killing Dyson Bastain. Rademacher drove away but was arrested a short time later.

A Northwest District judge declared a mistrial in the case last August when the identities of two alternate jurors were revealed. Rademacher's most recent trial concluded earlier this month with a jury convicting him on all counts. Rademacher, who is in his mid-40s, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. He's to be sentenced April 29.

Prosecutors said Rademacher has a lengthy criminal history dating to 1994. He pleaded guilty in 2000 to felony aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, after being accused of stabbing a woman multiple times and then lunging at a police officer with a knife. He had a methamphetamine conviction in 2018.

