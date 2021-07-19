South Central District judgeship to stay in Mandan

The North Dakota Supreme Court has decided to keep a soon-to-be-vacant South Central District judgeship where it's currently chambered, in Mandan.
Judge John Grinsteiner is retiring; his last day on the bench is Aug. 20. He notified state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen and South Central District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick in a June 21 letter.
When a district judge leaves, the Supreme Court determines whether to keep the judgeship in the present location, move it elsewhere or abolish it. The decision is based on statewide caseload data and comments from interested parties including attorneys and judges.
The Supreme Court has ordered the vacancy filled and determined that the judgeship will remain in Mandan. Justices said the district has experienced a 23% population growth since 2000, and more than 80% of the population lives in Burleigh-Morton counties. Caseload trends project felony filings to increase significantly this year.
"This Court determines the office is necessary for effective judicial administration in the South Central Judicial District," justices said in their order.
The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux and Sheridan counties. It has seven judges chambered in Bismarck, two judges chambered in Mandan, and one judge chambered in Washburn.
Gov. Jack Dalrymple appointed Grinsteiner to the bench in 2015, and voters chose him in the 2018 election. Grinsteiner said in his retirement letter that he wants to "make a change and pursue other opportunities.” He didn't elaborate.
A judicial nominating committee will have 60 days to present to Gov. Doug Burgum a list of at least two but no more than seven candidates to succeed Grinsteiner. Burgum will then have 30 days to make an appointment from that list.
The committee is accepting applications. For more information and an application form, go to https://bit.ly/3xL6qb7.