South Central District judgeship to stay in Mandan

The North Dakota Supreme Court has decided to keep a soon-to-be-vacant South Central District judgeship where it's currently chambered, in Mandan.

Judge John Grinsteiner is retiring; his last day on the bench is Aug. 20. He notified state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen and South Central District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick in a June 21 letter.

When a district judge leaves, the Supreme Court determines whether to keep the judgeship in the present location, move it elsewhere or abolish it. The decision is based on statewide caseload data and comments from interested parties including attorneys and judges.

The Supreme Court has ordered the vacancy filled and determined that the judgeship will remain in Mandan. Justices said the district has experienced a 23% population growth since 2000, and more than 80% of the population lives in Burleigh-Morton counties. Caseload trends project felony filings to increase significantly this year.

"This Court determines the office is necessary for effective judicial administration in the South Central Judicial District," justices said in their order.