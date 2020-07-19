Social Security number scam calls on the rise in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state attorney general's office has seen a recent increase in the number of people reporting scam calls claiming that their Social Security number had been compromised.

Several people have fallen victim to the scam, including one person who lost $1,000, according to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

The scam artists claim to be federal agents warning that the person's Social Security number has been compromised or linked to a crime and that they could be arrested if they do not comply with instructions, including buying prepaid cards and providing the number from the backs of the cards.

“It doesn’t matter who you think the call is from or what reason they give, if you are instructed to purchase prepaid cards or gift cards, or to send money, you know it is a scam, every single time,” Stenehjem said. “Prepaid cards are the same as instant cash. Once a scammer has the numbers on the back of the card, they can go online and clear the money off the card while you are still on the phone.”

Parrell Grossman, director of the attorney general's Consumer Protection division, added that people should “never enter or give out your Social Security number or provide any personal or account information in response such a call.”

