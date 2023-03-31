One person is dead, another is injured and a suspect is in custody after a late-night shooting at a bar in Beulah.

Shawn Gramkow, 38, of Beulah, allegedly drew a 9 mm handgun from the waistband of his pants and began firing after getting into a fight with two men Thursday night at Fanatics Bar. Law officers responded to a 911 call at about 11 p.m.

The 23-year-old man who was killed and the man who was injured were not immediately identified. The man who died had a Florida driver's license, according to an affidavit.

Surveillance video shows the three men sitting at the bar and talking before the fight. The man who was later injured started the fight by headbutting Gramkow, and the man who later died -- who was Black -- joined in, punching Gramkow in the face, according to the affidavit. Gramkow later allegedly told authorities that he had "jokingly" used a Black slur before the fight, and the other men -- whom he had not met before -- had gotten upset.

Gramkow allegedly said "that he was panicking, frantic and that he wasn't thinking clearly," and that he just wanted to get away because he was outnumbered and did not intend to kill anyone, according to the affidavit.

The document states video shows Gramkow firing the gun, striking walls in the bar and hitting the man who was injured. He allegedly shot the other man in the head while the man was on the ground "in a position of disadvantage," according to the affidavit. An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner concluded the man suffered four gunshots, to the right thigh, the crotch area, the right cheek and the back of the head. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities allege that at one point in the altercation the gun's magazine was ejected, and Gramkow reinserted it and continued firing.

Gramkow left the bar after the incident and was stopped and arrested by a Beulah police officer, who located the gun in the vehicle.

Gramkow made his initial court appearance Friday on felony charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He also faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. The murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.

Bond for Gramkow was set at $50,000. His attorney, David Dusek, declined comment to the Tribune.