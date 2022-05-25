Senator says Texas school shooter born in North Dakota; Ramos never attended public school in state

Enrollment records show that the 18-year-old whom authorities say killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas never attended a public school in North Dakota.

Texas State Sen. Roland Guitierrez in an interview on CNN said Texas state police told him shooter Salvador Ramos was born in North Dakota. He did not say where in North Dakota. Guitierrez said Ramos went to high school in Uvalde, Texas, the city where the shooting happened Tuesday.

Authorities say Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday before law officers killed him. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, according to The Associated Press.

Whether Ramos had a background in North Dakota is unclear. North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction has no record of a student named Salvador Ramos being enrolled in a public school in the state, according to spokesman Dale Wetzel.

"This enrollment data goes back, at minimum, to the 2006-07 school year, when Mr. Ramos would have been a preschooler," he said.

Local enrollment databases verify that Ramos did not previously attend any schools in the Bismarck or Mandan public school districts. Light of Christ Catholic Schools also said it has no record of him.

Both public school districts said counselors are available to any students who want to talk about what happened in Texas. Light of Christ classes ended last Friday.

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday in remembrance of the shooting victims. He encourages North Dakota residents to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

