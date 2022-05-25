 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Senator says Texas school shooter born in North Dakota; Ramos never attended Bismarck-Mandan public schools

  • 0

Enrollment records show that the 18-year-old whom authorities say killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas never attended a public school in Bismarck-Mandan.

Texas State Sen. Roland Guitierrez in an interview on CNN said Texas state police told him shooter Salvador Ramos was born in North Dakota. He did not say where in North Dakota. Guitierrez said Ramos went to high school in Uvalde, Texas, the city where the shooting happened Tuesday.

Authorities say Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday before law officers killed him. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, according to The Associated Press.

Enrollment databases show that Ramos did not previously attend any schools in the Bismarck or Mandan public school districts. Light of Christ Catholic Schools did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

People are also reading…

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday in remembrance of the shooting victims. He encourages North Dakota residents to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shooter wounds 2 at Fargo restaurant, later kills himself

Shooter wounds 2 at Fargo restaurant, later kills himself

A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began  inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo. The suspect later killed himself. Police say the shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant. The woman is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is listed in stable condition. Gill was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven't yet been formally charged. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle. Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death. Family members said the boy’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting

Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled a sex crime conviction doesn’t require that there’s an actual victim. The court this week upheld the conviction of a man stemming from a sting operation during the 2017 Sturgis motorcycle rally. Carlocito Slim argued he was just looking for a massage when he responded to an ad on the Backpage website under the headline “Women Seeking Men.” Slim was actually responding to an ad that was a sting setup and unknowingly texted a special agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Slim argued that since there was no victim, he was wrongly convicted. The appeals court disagrees.

Appeals court: Elderly man incompetent for murder trial

Appeals court: Elderly man incompetent for murder trial

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that an elderly South Dakota man accused in a 1974 fatal stabbing isn’t competent to stand trial. New DNA testing led to the arrest of Algene Vossen in the death of 74-year-old Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota, who prosecutors said had been stabbed 38 times. Vossen, now 80, was questioned shortly after the body of the victim was discovered by her sister. But it was only after advances in DNA testing and another look at the case that Vossen was arrested decades later in Sioux Falls where he had been living.   

Retrial in Minot homicide case ends abruptly with plea change

Retrial in Minot homicide case ends abruptly with plea change

A man being retried in the fatal stabbing of a Minot woman in 2017 has abruptly changed his plea to guilty. Bradley Morales said Thursday he had a change of heart after watching police body camera video of the night Sharmaine Leake was stabbed in the throat during a dispute. The video was played in court for the jury. A jury convicted Morales in 2018 of killing Leake, though the North Dakota Supreme Court later threw out the conviction, setting him up for a retrial. North Central Judge Douglas Mattson has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in SD

A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants. According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Two decades of deadly gun violence in U.S. schools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News