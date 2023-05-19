Law enforcement officers across North Dakota plan to crack down on seat belt violations.
The "Click It or Ticket" campaign with extra patrols begins Monday and will continue through June 4, over the Memorial Day holiday period.
“Buckling up is the best thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” Grant County Sheriff Garrett Harding said. “Click It or Ticket may sound like it’s all about enforcing the law, but really it’s about saving lives and making sure everyone gets home safe.”
North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.