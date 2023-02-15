Officials have rescheduled a retirement party for North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, and set the investiture ceremony for his successor.

The retirement celebration initially was set for Jan. 18, but it was postponed when VandeWalle, 89, ended up in the hospital the day before and had surgery for a hernia complication. The event has now been scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, from 3-5 p.m. in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol.

VandeWalle began serving on the court in 1978 and was North Dakota's longest-serving justice. He was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back from the role due to declining energy. He announced his retirement last November, effective Jan. 31, citing nerve, eye and heart issues.

Gov. Doug Burgum last month named Bismarck-based South Central District Judge Doug Bahr to succeed VandeWalle. Bahr's term began Feb. 1. He will serve until 2026, when he must run for election for an eight-year term.

The investiture ceremony for Bahr is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. in the House chambers at the Capitol. The State Bar Association plans a social outside the chambers following the formal event.

Meanwhile, the state’s Judicial Nominating Committee is accepting applications for an appointment to Bahr's former district judgeship, based in Bismarck.

The application deadline is 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The State Bar Association will conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the nominating committee meets. The committee will forward a list of nominees to Burgum. The governor will appoint a judge from those finalists.