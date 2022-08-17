 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: State Pen guard violated policy on day of Chad Isaak suicide; impact unknown

082021-nws-trial3.jpg

Chad Isaak during his quadruple murder trial in the Morton County Courthouse in August 2021.

 Tom Stromme

The North Dakota State Penitentiary guard responsible for checking on Chad Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer hanged himself did not follow prison policy, according to a Highway Patrol report that also states it’s unknown if proper procedures might have saved him.

The report released Wednesday says Isaak hanged himself with a bedsheet sometime between 4:33 p.m. and 5:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Correctional Officer Sgt. Deandre Adams “did not follow policy and procedures” when he was supposed to check on Isaak at 4:53 p.m. and 5:28 p.m., the reports states.

“It is unknown if Isaak could have been resuscitated if he had been found at 16:53 (4:53) by Adams or if he hung himself after that time,” the report states.

Adams has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to Kayli Richards, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas added that "No charges are expected as per the Burleigh County states attorney."  

Adams declined a Tribune request for comment.

Authorities responded to a call of inmate self-harm at the State Penitentiary about 5:40 p.m. the day of Isaak's death. He was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital at 6:24 p.m. The state medical examiner’s office concluded Isaak, 48, died from hanging himself.

A jury in August 2021 convicted Isaak on four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and married couple Bill Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. A judge in December sentenced Isaak to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Isaak was in the process of appealing his conviction. His death has raised questions about his verdict because all of his defense options had not been exhausted. The North Dakota Supreme Court has asked attorneys for written arguments on whether the appeal is moot or the verdict should be set aside. Those arguments are due Aug. 30.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Drought conditions are leading to earlier, more dull fall colors, says researchers

