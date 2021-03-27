Rented vehicle, blizzard, Mexican border arrest highlight DAPL lawsuit

Snowbound Suburban

What happened to the Suburban after it became snowbound is anything but clear, and could influence the outcome of the lawsuit.

Wood was charged on Jan. 26, 2017, with a felony theft count that carried a maximum punishment of five years in prison. An accompanying affidavit by Bismarck police officer Brad Jerome said "Hertz policy requires the renter to physically return the vehicle to the rental site," and that "the vehicle has not been returned." He estimated the value at $43,000.

Wood states in the lawsuit that he was told at one point by a rental company official that a vehicle could be reported stolen if it isn't returned in 30 days. But Wood maintains that Hertz franchisee Overland West charged his card about $4,700 for the rental fee and an insurance fee to cover any vehicle damages, and that when he left the state on Dec. 8, he had made arrangements to extend the rental and insurance "until such time as Overland could recover the vehicle." He does acknowledge that he returned the wrong set of keys for the Suburban, calling it a mistake.

Hertz said the Suburban was found abandoned in Bismarck, not where Wood had indicated it was, and that it was extensively damaged.