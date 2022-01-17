Race data to yield clearer picture of potential bias in North Dakota justice system

North Dakota court officials are hopeful about a nearly year-old effort to collect race data on defendants -- what one community activist calls an encouraging step toward addressing potential bias in the justice system.

A court rule for race data collection took effect in March 2021. When filing criminal complaints, prosecutors include adult defendants' race perceived by law enforcement in officers' reports and citations.

The judiciary's Minority Justice Implementation Committee will look at the data this spring and identify any issues or disparities.

"The ultimate goal remains to be to identify any types of racial prejudice that we may have in our justice system in an effort to make sure that everybody's entitled to equal justice under the law, and so make sure that everybody is obtaining equal justice and that there's no disparities based on race or ethnicity," said Bottineau-based Northeast District Judge Anthony Swain Benson, who chairs the 15-member panel of judges, prosecutors and attorneys.

State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said the initial goal is to form a starting point: "Can we even get enough data to make a useful analysis?"

"We didn't want to look too early because we know any time you implement these kinds of changes there's usually a rocky road as people get used to the change or figure out the process," she said.

The first look will determine how well race data is being collected and what any related issues are, she said.

Other states that log defendants' race data opt for self-reported race, but North Dakota is recording race as perceived by law enforcement, she said.

"We thought it might be more meaningful to get perceived race if you’re looking for bias," Holewa said.

"If at some point we're able to do some data analysis, what we would be looking at is there a wide difference between perception and then self-reporting by the defendant," she added. Race data can be corrected in the system.

OneFargo CEO and founder Wess Philome, whose organization advocates for justice and equality, welcomes the race data rule and what it seeks to accomplish.

The son of Haitian migrants said he's been "embroiled in activism going back to my high school days, basically just trying to combat racism and fight for equality."

He began OneFargo following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer in 2020. He said he's worked on proposed hate crime legislation and efforts to establish Fargo's hate crime ordinances and citizen-led police oversight panel.

Philome called the race data rule "a measure of transparency and also a measure of accountability as well" and "something exciting to see and read."

He doesn't see an issue with collecting race based on perception, expecting few instances of the wrong race being perceived to a point it would negatively influence the data. One of the race categories is multiracial.

Philome plans to see how he can help "the conversation move along" around the race data, which he was not aware was being collected.

"Being able to provide this kind of information for people to take that kind of look, I truly believe that that's the step our justice system needs to take to ensure that people of color are not unfairly being burdened and prosecuted and harmed by our justice system as it has done to people of color in the past," Philome said.

Some data already offers a picture of racial disparities in North Dakota's criminal justice system. Of the inmates in North Dakota's prison system on Wednesday, 57.5% were white, 24.3% were Native American and nearly 12% were Black, according to a breakdown the Tribune requested.

Those rates are disproportionate to the state's population.

Whites makes up nearly 87% of North Dakota's residents. American Indians and Alaska Natives are the state's largest minority, at 5.6%, followed by Blacks at 3.4%, according to a 2021 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Devils Lake-based Northeast District Judge Donovan Foughty is curious what impacts or biases the data might find, noting that North Dakota has never had a nonwhite judge, as far as he knows.

The Spirit Lake Tribe shares geography with Benson County, in his judicial district. He sees a large number of Native Americans and many impoverished defendants.

"Actually, it's quite sad. Folks keep coming back and they can't seem to figure some things out, and we can't seem to figure some things out as to how we can get this cycle to end," said Foughty, who has been involved with judicial racial and ethnic fairness issues for about 15 years.

He noted other states, such as Minnesota and Washington, have developed or changed policy based on courts' race data.

In addition to race data, courts might also look at defendants' poverty status, he said.

Criminal penalties are a potential focus area, Foughty said. Is it good policy to take away a repeat DUI offender's driver's license, or instead work to ensure their success and sobriety? Not having a driver's license can create employment challenges, he noted.

"I think it's looking at things differently. What does society want? What do you want as a community?" Foughty said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

