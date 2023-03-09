No criminal charges will result from petition fraud allegations that surrounded the ballot measure North Dakota voters approved last fall for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers.

Ward County State's Attorney Roza Larson in January told the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation that her office "will not be pursuing criminal charges."

"There is simply too many unanswered questions and insufficient evidence to prove the offense beyond a reasonable doubt," Larson wrote to BCI Agent Mark Nickel. "Reasonable deductions, probable cause, and appearances are not sufficient at trial."

Attorney General Drew Wrigley released Larson's Jan. 6 letter Thursday in response to a request from the Tribune.

Wrigley had referred the petition fraud investigation last year to Ward County for potential prosecution. Ward County is home to the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, the location of petition activity investigators scrutinized.

History

Organizers of a proposed measure must gather a certain number of valid signatures to bring it to a public vote.

Now-retired Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March 2022 referred the term limit measure's petitions to Wrigley after rejecting about 29,000 signatures due to alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities.

Jaeger rejecting the signatures initially kept the measure off the ballot.

Wrigley referred the case to Ward County in July. The state crime bureau in August searched petition circulator Charles Tuttle's Minot home, resulting in no arrests but yielding 15 time cards.

Larson said the case lacks witnesses with firsthand knowledge to testify to a jury, and "also missing specifically is the WHO."

"In this matter it is unknown, is if these people were employees of Mr. Tuttle, if he operated a business, and if it was an LLC or other," she wrote.

The fraud allegations reached the state Supreme Court in August, when measure backers sued to force a public vote. The court in September ordered the measure be placed on the ballot.

The court found that Jaeger “misapplied the law by excluding signatures on the basis of a determination that a pattern of likely notary violations on some petitions permitted his invalidation of all signatures on all petitions that were sworn before the same notary,” Justice Jerod Tufte wrote in the unanimous opinion.

The attorney general and secretary of state after the ruling maintained that fraud occurred in the circulation of petitions to put the term limits measure on the ballot.

Over 63% of voters in North Dakota's November 2022 general election approved of Measure 1 for the term limits of eight years each in the Senate and House of Representatives. The governor cannot be elected to more than two four-year terms. The term limits are not retroactive, meaning current service doesn't count against officeholders. The term limits took effect Jan. 1.

Reaction

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix told the Tribune on Thursday that Jaeger and Wrigley "ultimately forced a wasteful expenditure of public funds, and forced our hand into a protracted, legal battle."

"The Supreme Court saw right through the unconstitutional actions of the secretary's decision that violated the rights of North Dakota electors, who had affixed their signatures to the term limits petitions," Hendrix said in a text message. "We had every reason during this process to believe we had submitted a sufficient number of signatures, and this is just one more indication of the attempted abuse of power to deny the people the right to vote on this important issue."

Tuttle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In previous statements to the Tribune he denied paying bonuses to circulators, saying "We paid on ... an hourly scale. If you reached a certain amount (of signatures), you got paid a higher hourly rate."

State law prohibits paying or offering to pay circulators "on a basis related to the number of signatures obtained for circulating an initiative, referendum, or recall petition."

Wrigley said state's attorneys are "independently elected by voters of their counties, and they make the best judgment that they can based on the evidence. It's not for me to question the decision of another independently elected prosecutor official."

Aftermath

Only one person appears to have met any kind of a penalty for alleged petition fraud: Zeph Toe, a notary public whose commission Jaeger revoked, citing the finding of a state district court judge that "the numerous errors contained within Toe’s notarized petitions show likely fraud."

North Dakota lawmakers are considering crafting new term limits for themselves and to set the same for all elected executive branch officials, a proposal that would water down what voters passed by vastly extending the years one may serve as governor or in the Legislature.

A House panel that advanced the proposal Wednesday extensively questioned Hendrix, who appeared in opposition to House Concurrent Resolution 3019, by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo.

Lawmakers grilled Hendrix about the term limits measure's provisions, campaign funding, spending and relationship to the national group, U.S. Term Limits, which seeks term limits on Congress.

Lawmakers also are eyeing proposals to tighten the process for citizen-initiated measures to amend the state constitution.

Constitutional initiatives, such as the one for terms limits and a 2018 measure that created a state Ethics Commission, have vexed lawmakers.

60% measure

Additionally, Stark County State's Attorney Amanda Engelstad in December declined to prosecute alleged petition fraud in the collection of signatures to place on the ballot in 2022 a measure that would have required a 60% majority vote to approve constitutional initiatives and to limit such measures to one subject.

Engelstad told the BCI she doesn't believe the cases "are provable beyond a reasonable doubt." The Tribune requested and received her letter from Wrigley on Thursday.

Measure organizers didn't challenge Jaeger's findings.