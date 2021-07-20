Prize notification scams still a problem

A retired couple recently lost $89,000 to scam artists who falsely promised a $1.7 million prize, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said. The couple even were talked into sending cash advance fees by inserting bills between the pages of magazines or books and labeling the package “legal documents.”

“Sadly, this couple put their future financial security at risk and have lost it all,” Stenehjem said. “If you are asked to send any money to collect a prize, it’s a scam, every single time. There are no exceptions to this rule; no matter how persuasive or authoritative the caller may seem, it’s always a lie.”