Prison guard fired in connection with Chad Isaak suicide; no changes in policy result

The prison guard responsible for checking on Chad Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer hanged himself in his North Dakota State Penitentiary cell was fired Thursday for violating policy.

Correctional Officer Sgt. Deandre Adams failed to adequately check on Isaak, Warden James Sayler wrote to Adams in his termination letter following an internal investigation by the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Sayler also noted that Adams had received written reprimands for two previous incidents, including not reporting that he had left a missing inmate in a recreational area in August 2021, and not intervening last April when two inmates were potentially exchanging contraband.

"Your credibility, professionalism, and the trust I had in you as a sergeant are irreparably damaged," Sayler wrote. "This level of trust, which is expected of every team member, is something I no longer have in you, due to your misconduct."

No criminal charges were filed against Adams. He can appeal his firing. He declined comment to the Tribune.

Meanwhile, the manager of the prison unit to which Isaak was assigned recommended no changes in prison policy due to the incident.

Probe findings

A jury in August 2021 convicted Isaak on four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, deaths in Mandan of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and married couple Bill Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. No motive was ever established. A judge last December sentenced Isaak to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Isaak hanged himself with a bedsheet tied to the top of the bunkbed in his cell on Sunday, July 31. He also was found clutching an extension cord, though investigative reports released to the Tribune on Thursday do not speculate as to why. He was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital the evening of the 31st.

The reports say Adams twice walked by Isaak's cell during regular rounds and did not check on him despite Isaak having put a piece of cardboard in his cell window -- a tactic inmates use for privacy but which is against prison policy.

Adams was hired as a correctional officer in April 2021 and promoted to sergeant in December of that year. Security procedures that were included in training he completed mandate that guards "must address all incidents of individuals covering cell windows immediately," according to Lori Malafa, director of professional standards for the state prison system

She said Adams told her that he "decided to take a precedence over courtesy instead of security like I should of. Cuz usually when that's up (cardboard) it means they're using the bathroom or they're naked."

Malafa also reported that Adams at one point said discrepancies between his written memo of the incident and what prison video showed were due to the fact that he had written the memo after two days of not sleeping, but at another point he said, "I think I scripted it just to kind of, like kind of protect myself, I guess, is a good way to put it. Cuz it's obvious that I screwed up."

Penitentiary Unit Manager Lacie Zander concluded that Adams did not follow proper procedures, but she found no other shortcomings. She said "Staff response (to Isaak's suicide) was timely and appropriate," and that "Proper lifesaving measures were taken."

She states that when prison staff encounter a covered cell door window, "the staff need to stop and have the resident in the cell remove the covering. If no response is received from the resident, the staff must open the cell to both view the resident and remove the window covering."

State of mind

The internal investigative reports state that Isaak's cellmate reported no comments by Isaak about being depressed or feeling suicidal. Corrections officials listened to Isaak's phone calls over the 30 days preceding his death -- two calls with his father, one with his mother and four with his daughter -- "and no indication of self-harming ideation was found."

Isaak had no major medical concerns, no mental health concerns or diagnoses, and had never been on crisis monitoring during his incarceration, according to Zander. Her report states that he was added to the prison's "high risk list" on March 20 due to "his crime, length of sentence, and suspicious activity," but the rest of the section is redacted.

The reports suggest Isaak was neither a model prisoner nor a problematic inmate.

"Isaak did not receive any disciplinary reports or positive behavior reports during his incarceration," Penitentiary Investigations Capt. Todd Flanagan wrote.

Isaak told prison staff about a month before his death that things were "going well," according to Zander. His mother or father visited him a total of five times during his incarceration -- the last time a visit by his mother three days before he killed himself.

Isaak left no suicide note, according to a previous report by the Highway Patrol, which handled the criminal investigation into the incident.

Isaak was appealing his conviction at the time of his death. The internal investigation reports say he "had a large amount of legal paperwork in his cell" related to the appeal. The North Dakota Supreme Court is deciding whether the appeal is moot or whether Isaak's conviction should be abated, or essentially erased, because all of his appeal options had not been exhausted when he died.