Police: Williston man kicked in former boss' door after no response to Facebook friend request

A Williston man is facing two felony charges after police say he kicked in the door of a former employer's home and went inside.

Caleb Burczyk, 29, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of burglary and terrorizing. A judge set bond at $25,000.

Police say Burczyk started sending aggressive Facebook friend requests to a former employer on Dec. 24, including threats, the Williston Herald reported.

"Another message from Caleb Burczyk to (his former employer) read: 'Accept my friend request or I'm going to murder you,'" investigators wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.

On Dec. 26, Burczyk said there would be trouble for his former boss if Burczyk had to fire up his pickup and come find him, according to charging documents. That message included a photo of his truck.

Burczyk also posted a photo of himself on Snapchat with a message about his boss' family needing a new door. That photo showed him in a black cap, black vest and red and black plaid long-sleeve shirt, court documents state.