Plea deal gives former Williston teacher probation on sex crime charges

A Williston man accused of sexually abusing female students while working as a teacher at a Catholic school in the city has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation and no additional prison time under an agreement with prosecutors.
The deal with Everest Moore was approved by all of the victims' families, who were seeking closure after four years of litigation that included a state Supreme Court reversal of Moore's initial conviction, according to Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice, the lead prosecutor.
"In this case we had cooperation from all eight parents," she said, adding that "the victims' families just wanted to put this behind them."
Defense attorney Elizabeth Ledgerwood Pendlay said her client also sought closure after the lengthy case, along with the ability to focus on his role as a father.
"It was our desire to conclude the action to facilitate closure for all involved and ensure he remain ... available to his family," she said.
Moore, 32, was arrested in March 2018 and accused of inappropriately touching eight students between 8 and 10 years old over the course of two years while working as a physical education and technology teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School. All eight girls testified during his six-day trial in October 2019.
A jury convicted Moore of eight felony counts of gross sexual imposition. He was sentenced in February 2020 to serve 10 years in prison, but the North Dakota Supreme Court in March 2021 overturned the convictions, ruling that his right to a public trial had been violated when a judge closed the courtroom for jury selection and discussions on jury instructions.
The Attorney General's Office last year asked the Supreme Court to rehear the case, but justices rejected the request. A new trial was scheduled for this coming August.
Moore on April 25 pleaded guilty to the eight felony sex crime charges under a plea agreement with prosecutors, court documents show. Each charge carried a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 574 days suspended and given credit for the 574 days he had served -- a little more than 1 ½ years. He'll be on probation for six years and must register as a sex offender.
Taking a case to trial is always risky, and the girls would have had to testify a second time, Demello Rice said.
"We thought this was a reasonable resolution," she said, noting that Moore can no longer teach and that "there will be eyes on him while he's in the community."
North Dakota's Education Standards and Practices Board revoked Moore's teaching license in October 2019, according to Executive Director Rebecca Pitkin.
Moore also recognized the "great deal of risk" that a trial presents, Ledgerwood Pendlay said.
"This process has not been easy on anyone involved, Everest included," she said.
She declined to say if Moore is working anywhere, citing personal privacy.
