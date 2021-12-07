Pipeline operator sentenced for criminal charges tied to 29 million gallon spill

Two court cases stemming from the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history have wrapped up with the sentencing this week of a pipeline company that pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on Monday ordered Summit Midstream Partners to pay a $15 million fine and serve three years' probation under the terms of a plea agreement, which was reached earlier this year. Summit had pleaded guilty to negligently discharging oil and failing to immediately report the spill, which occurred north of Williston over five months in 2014 and 2015.

The criminal fine will go into the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which is administered by the U.S. Coast Guard and can be used to clean up oil spills, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Traynor in October signed off on an agreement in a related civil case and ordered Summit to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve that matter. The amount will be split between the federal and state governments.

The charges against Summit stem from its pipeline leaking 700,000 barrels or 29 million gallons of produced water, which is highly saturated saltwater that comes up in wells along with oil and gas. The water itself can also contain oil.

The volume of the spill is 10 times greater than the initial amount reported to the state, and federal investigators say Summit officials knew of the true volume at the time they reported the incident but did not disclose the real figure.

Produced water is typically injected back underground down wells. In this case, some of the wastewater that leaked reached Blacktail Creek, which eventually flows into the Missouri River.

Summit officials have agreed to take steps to prevent future spills by implementing better training, installation, operating and testing requirements. The company has spent $75 million toward that effort, as well as on spill cleanup, officials say.

