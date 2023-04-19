Law officers across North Dakota trained as drug recognition experts are testing a mobile screening device to detect if a driver might be high.
The pilot project is linked to “4-20," or April 20, a day associated with increased marijuana use. That creates the potential for more impaired drivers on the roads, according to the state Department of Transportation. But North Dakota right now has no approved field device for detecting drugs in a suspected impaired driver’s system.
The device being tested can detect the presence of marijuana, benzodiazepines, cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines and opiates.
North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.