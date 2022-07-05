 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrol retires drug-detecting K-9

Castor2.png

Trooper Brett Mlynar and K-9 Castor, a narcotic-detecting Belgian Malinois.

 PROVIDED

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has retired a K-9 based in Devils Lake.

Castor, a certified narcotic-detecting Belgian Malinois, began her Patrol career in 2015. She spent her entire career with her handler, Trooper Brett Mlynar, in Devils Lake.

The team was deployed more than 200 times throughout eastern North Dakota. Mlynar, with assistance from Castor, was named the North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year in 2019.

Castor was retired from service on June 15. She will remain with the Mlynar family in Devils Lake.

