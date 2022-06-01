Patrol K-9 retires after hundreds of drug busts

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has retired a K-9 whose work led to hundreds of drug arrests.
K-9 Fia and her handler, Trooper Kristjan Helgoe, were stationed in Fargo. Fia served for eight years. During that time she was deployed more than 200 times for narcotics work, leading to 79 felony and 217 misdemeanor drug arrests.
She located methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, THC products, fentanyl, LSD, various types of prescription pills and firearms. Her largest seizure was a stop in which 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 35 pounds of marijuana was found.
Helgoe will continue as a traffic enforcement trooper in Fargo.