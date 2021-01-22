Opioids supplier to Fort Berthold Reservation gets 10 years in federal prison

A Detroit man has been sentenced in North Dakota to 10 years in federal prison for bringing thousands of oxycodone pills to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Jorge Pitts, also known as Jose Pitts, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation in New Town in January 2018, and a police dog detected drugs in the vehicle, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. Officers who conducted a search found 1,650 oxycodone pills separated into multiple plastic bags concealed inside the driver’s side door panel, along with a loaded .40-caliber handgun and 13 rounds of ammunition, Wrigley said.

"Pitts was carrying illegal opioids with a street value of $130,000, and was bringing $70,000 in pills every time he trafficked this poison from Detroit to North Dakota,” Wrigley said in a statement.

Pitts eventually pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges and admitted traveling to the reservation multiple times beginning around 2016, transporting up to 1,000 oxycodone pills on each trip. He had two previous felony weapons convictions.

Federal and tribal authorities investigated the case. Pitts will spend three years on supervised release following his prison term.

Wrigley earlier this month announced a separate indictment of 26 people resulting from "Operation Blue Prairie" -- a multiyear anti-drug effort that aimed to cut off the supply of narcotics being funneled into American Indian reservations in North Dakota. Two brothers from Detroit allegedly ramrodded the enterprise that Wrigley said was responsible for bringing tens of thousands of pills to three reservations in the state since 2015 -- Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold.

