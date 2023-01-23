Oliver County family sues over wind turbine ordered removed by regulators

An Oliver County family is suing a wind farm operator over a turbine that North Dakota regulators said was too close to their house.

The Keith and Deanna Kessler family alleges in part the loss of full use of their property and a devaluing of their property, according to documents filed in federal court in Bismarck. The family is seeking unspecified money damages for financial losses tied to that, along with punitive damages and attorney fees.

Punitive damages are awarded as punishment, as opposed to compensatory damages, which are to cover losses. U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter earlier this month allowed the family to pursue punitive damages from wind farm operator Minnesota Power. A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin April 29, 2024, before U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland.

Attorneys for Minnesota Power, which operates the Bison wind farm that straddles Morton and Oliver counties, have asked that the lawsuit be dismissed for several reasons, including their claim that the "Kesslers have not suffered any damages."

The North Dakota Public Service Commission in a rare order in August 2021 told Minnesota Power to remove the turbine that was 1,125 feet away from the Kessler house. At issue was whether the house was considered an “occupied residence,” as the Kesslers do not live in it full time. The PSC determined it was occupied.

Kessler family attorney Lynn Boughey said in a court document in the lawsuit that the family owns several structures on the property, including one used as a residence adjacent to where the turbine was constructed in 2014. The turbine was within the 1,400-foot buffer the company had indicated it would maintain between turbines and occupied residences.