 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Old scams resurfacing in North Dakota

  • 0

Several old scams are circulating again in North Dakota and catching some people unaware, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office has seen an increase in reports from victims of imposter scams such as the “government official” and “computer virus warning” scams. The victims were directed to withdraw cash from their bank and convert it into Bitcoin or cryptocurrency as part of the scam artist’s phony “investigation.” Some scam victims reported losing tens of thousands of dollars, according to Wrigley.

Scam artists are turning to cryptocurrency because it is almost impossible to track the transactions, and the funds are instantly available from anywhere in the world.

“These scams continue to be successful because the fraudsters exploit our natural tendency to be cooperative; but if someone claiming to be a government official tells you to withdraw money from your accounts or purchase gift cards in order to avoid immediate arrest, I guarantee it is a scam,” Wrigley said. “Furthermore, if you are instructed not to tell anyone about a requested transaction, that’s another sure sign of a scam.”

People are also reading…

For scam prevention tips, go to https://bit.ly/39BbasT.

Wrigley sworn in (copy)

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Minnesota oil executive with North Dakota ties convicted of securities fraud

Former Minnesota oil executive with North Dakota ties convicted of securities fraud

A former oil industry executive from Minnesota who co-founded a facility that loaded crude from the North Dakota oil patch onto rail cars has been convicted in a stock manipulation scheme. A federal jury earlier this week found Michael Reger guilty of securities fraud. The conviction caps a shareholder lawsuit that filed five years ago against Reger and the other co-owner of Wayzata-based Dakota Plains Holdings, Ryan Gilbertson. The suit alleges that Reger and Gilbertson intentionally manipulated the price of stock in its first 20 days of trading. Gilbertson was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. A federal judge earlier this month preliminarily approved a $14 million settlement between shareholders and other directors and executives of the now-defunct company.

Judge: Documents in Sanford investigation should be public

Judge: Documents in Sanford investigation should be public

A South Dakota judge has ruled there’s no basis to keep sealed documents related to a child pornography investigation of billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford. Judge James Power said in his opinion filed Thursday that affidavits supporting search warrants should be made public under South Dakota law, but he will keep them sealed until Sanford and his attorneys decide whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. The South Dakota attorney general's office declined to file charges following the investigation, saying it found no “prosecutable offenses” within the state’s jurisdiction.

Another suit filed seeking to reinstate UND women's hockey

Another suit filed seeking to reinstate UND women's hockey

Four recent North Dakota high school graduates have filed a discrimination lawsuit seeking to reinstate the University of North Dakota women’s ice hockey program. The complaint filed Thursday comes three years after a judge dismissed a similar federal complaint by former Fighting Hawks players. It alleges that UND violated Title IX laws that prohibit women from being treated differently because of gender. The lawsuit was filed by 19-year-old Emily Becker, of Grand Forks; 20-year-old Calli Forsberg, of Devils Lake; 19-year-old Morgan Stenseth, of Grand Forks; and 18-year-old Maya Tellman, of Grand Forks.  The women say they want to attend UND and play hockey but the decision to drop the program in 2017 has deprived them of that that opportunity. The program was dropped in 2017.

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

South Dakota senators are staying silent on how they will vote as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. Most say they will be impartial, likening themselves to jurors or judges who must give a fair hearing to an ordeal that has fractured the state’s Republican Party and galvanized public opinion. But the circumstances surrounding the two-day trial may have already tipped some of them. The senators have had copious evidence from the crash investigation and a House impeachment investigation, but little from Ravnsborg's side. It's not clear whether he will testify.

Man dealing meth out of motor home sentenced to 27 years

A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accuses 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of Browns Valley, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Two other defendants have been charged in the case. Stewart was arrested last year in Todd County, Minnesota, where police searched his motorhome and discovered a half-pound of meth, more than $9,000 in cash and two firearms.

ND lawmaker's state-owned devices seized after inmate texts

ND lawmaker's state-owned devices seized after inmate texts

A former North Dakota state senator who resigned following a report that he traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges says he was unable to return his state-owned laptop and iPad because they were seized by law enforcement. Ray Holmberg, North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator, resigned June 1. He turned in his parking pass and an electronic key card but not the state-owned electronics. Law enforcement searched Holmberg’s Grand Forks condominium on Nov. 17.  The search came about three months after Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier, who was in jail.

Fargo man convicted of shooting 2 Wisconsin police officers

Fargo man convicted of shooting 2 Wisconsin police officers

A jury has convicted a North Dakota man of shooting two Wisconsin police officers. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 25-year-old Nathanael Benton was found guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Body camera footage shows Benton shooting Delafield Officer Michael Henning and Hartland Officer Matthew Seeger at the Delafield Holiday Inn in November 2020. Benton testified he had shot someone in Fargo a week earlier, fled to Indiana and was on his way back to North Dakota when he stopped in Delafield. Officers responding to a hit-and-run in the area questioned him as he was entering the hotel and he fired because he was trying to get away.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News