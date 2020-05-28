Officer, woman shot and killed in Grand Forks incident

GRAND FORKS -- A Grand Forks police officer is confirmed to have died when an attempt to serve eviction papers elicited gunfire Wednesday at a south Grand Forks apartment building.
The officer -- whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives -- was a member of the Grand Forks Police Department. He is the second death related to the incident, which also took the life of a woman who was in the apartment at the time.
It started around 2:30 p.m. as a routine service of eviction papers at the residence of Salamah Q. Pendleton, 41, according to police spokesman Lt. Derik Zimmel. It quickly escalated into gunfire, initiated by Pendleton, according to Zimmel.
The sheriff's deputies summoned additional officers to the scene.
Among those shot were two officers, including one from the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Forks Police Department officer who died, Zimmel said. The sheriff's deputy was in stable condition.
Zimmel said Pendleton suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. He also said a woman was found dead inside the apartment.
“During the course of the incident, the male suffered a gunshot wound and was transported for that injury. Two officers suffered gunshot wounds (and) they were both transported for their injuries," Zimmel said. "And we do have a female in the apartment found deceased from apparent gunfire.”
It is the first line-of-duty death for a Grand Forks officer since 1966, when Officer Robert D. Martin died in a motorcycle crash, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website. In 1952, Grand Forks County Sheriff Henry S. Halvorson died in a car crash. In 1978, East Grand Forks, Minn., officer Kenneth Olson was killed by gunfire while responding to a call.
Wednesday's death is the 33rd gunfire-related death of a North Dakota peace officer since records began being kept in the late 1870s, according to the Officer Down site. There also have been three deaths related to stabbing and another by assault.
As the event unfolded Wednesday, people nearby were well aware there was a growing crisis. A Grand Forks Herald reporter who lives near the apartment complex heard approximately eight shots. When the reporter rushed to investigate as the incident unfolded, he was stopped and frisked by law-enforcement officers. He then saw officers running to the scene with rifles.
Officers from the sheriff's office, police department, state crime bureau, University of North Dakota Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol were on scene shortly after the incident. They taped off the crime scene as numerous bystanders watched and took video. Streets near the scene were closed almost immediately.
“To my understanding, it was gunfire without warning,” Zimmel said. “That's one of the aspects of law enforcement. You go to a call that is something as simple as execution of civil paperwork, and it can turn very violent in a hurry.
“I think all of us are going to struggle with this one,” Zimmel said. “Whether you’re on the scene, whether you’re involved, whether you’re asleep and wake up to this news -- brothers and sisters, when one hurts we all hurt. So we’re all going to have a tough time with this one.”
Zimmel said he considered the scene stable and believes there is no further threat to the public.
Police Chief Mark Nelson and Sheriff Andrew Schneider held a news conference Wednesday evening. Nelson said the purpose of the briefing was not to discuss details of the case, but to honor the officer who died.
"I want to be perfectly clear. I'll be honest with you," Nelson said. "If I want to look and say, 'What's the purpose of the press conference,' the purpose is to honor an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we'll work through the details."
(The Grand Forks Herald's Adam Kurtz, Hannah Shirley, Eric Hylden and Korrie Wenzel contributed to this report.)
