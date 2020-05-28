Officer, woman shot and killed in Grand Forks incident

As the event unfolded Wednesday, people nearby were well aware there was a growing crisis. A Grand Forks Herald reporter who lives near the apartment complex heard approximately eight shots. When the reporter rushed to investigate as the incident unfolded, he was stopped and frisked by law-enforcement officers. He then saw officers running to the scene with rifles.

Officers from the sheriff's office, police department, state crime bureau, University of North Dakota Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol were on scene shortly after the incident. They taped off the crime scene as numerous bystanders watched and took video. Streets near the scene were closed almost immediately.

“To my understanding, it was gunfire without warning,” Zimmel said. “That's one of the aspects of law enforcement. You go to a call that is something as simple as execution of civil paperwork, and it can turn very violent in a hurry.

“I think all of us are going to struggle with this one,” Zimmel said. “Whether you’re on the scene, whether you’re involved, whether you’re asleep and wake up to this news -- brothers and sisters, when one hurts we all hurt. So we’re all going to have a tough time with this one.”

Zimmel said he considered the scene stable and believes there is no further threat to the public.