North Dakota tax commissioner brought to jail for detox

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger, who has a history of alcohol problems, was brought to jail on Monday for detoxification after causing a disturbance at a local hotel.

The Burleigh Morton Detention Center inmate roster showed Rauschenberger, 38, was brought in by Bismarck police for public intoxication at 1:31 p.m. Officers had responded shortly before noon to the Home2 Suites on West Turnpike Avenue, where Rauschenberger had a room but it wasn't ready, according to the police report filed by Officer Brandon Rosen.

Rauschenberger left the hotel's front desk, went upstairs to a room on the third floor that was being cleaned, walked inside, shut the door and refused to answer cleaning staff, according to Rosen. The officer said that after he arrived, he knocked several times, announced himself as an officer, then opened the door with a provided key and "found Ryan passed out, face down on the bed."

"Ryan was woken up and it was determined he was intoxicated beyond the point of being able to take care of himself," Rosen wrote.

The hotel declined comment to the Tribune. Rauschenberger did not immediately respond to a message the Tribune left on his cellphone.

Rauschenberger was never under arrest.

“What he’s in for is not a criminal offense,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

He added that police handling such situations exhaust all options, such as trying to contact a sober acquaintance of the person. Rosen's report said "Ryan was unable to find anyone sober to take custody of him."

Gardiner said that "When we come across somebody who's had too much to drink and can't take care of themselves, we have to take them in."

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben, who oversees the jail, told the Tribune that Rauschenberger was in custody "pending release to a responsible person."

The state tax office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Court documents show Rauschenberger pleaded guilty three months ago in Bismarck Municipal Court to driving with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and paid a $100 fine. The police citation shows he was stopped at 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, on East Main Avenue downtown.

Rauschenberger, who has been tax commissioner the past seven years, was arrested for drunken driving on Expressway in Mandan about four years ago. He was pulled over at 10:18 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2017, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report. A preliminary breath test indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.208%, more than twice the legal limit for driving, while a later test showed a level of 0.206%.

He pleaded guilty in October 2017 to misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol in a plea agreement with prosecutors and was ordered to serve almost a year of unsupervised probation, pay $1,250 in fines and fees, and obtain a chemical dependency evaluation. He completed a recommended outpatient treatment program in March 2018.

Rauschenberger in 2014 took a leave of absence to seek professional help for alcohol problems, and he completed a 20-day inpatient treatment program in Minnesota. His alcohol issues came to light when he loaned his vehicle to a Mandan man who crashed it in September 2014 while driving drunk. Rauschenberger wasn't in the vehicle at the time. He loaned it to a man he had met while undergoing treatment earlier that year at a Bismarck alcohol and drug treatment facility.

He said after his 2017 arrest that he had “let his guard down” and would go back into treatment with a new counselor.

Rauschenberger, a Republican, was serving as deputy tax commissioner when then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple appointed him commissioner after Cory Fong resigned from the office at the end of 2013 to take a private sector job. Rauschenberger won a full term in 2014, beating Democrat Jason Astrup with 57% of the vote. He won reelection in 2018, defeating Democrat Kylie Oversen with 61% of the vote. He is up for reelection next year.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 7