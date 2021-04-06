North Dakota Supreme Court to resume in-person oral arguments

North Dakota's Supreme Court will resume in-person oral arguments in June, more than a year after moving to remote means due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person oral arguments will be subject to both parties agreeing to appear that way, Chief Justice Jon Jensen said. If either party would prefer to appear remotely, the court would conduct the argument entirely electronic. Oral arguments have been livestreamed online.

District courts still have discretion to conduct proceedings remotely. Jensen said the court expects some districts will continue to use remote means extensively while others will increase in-person appearances.

Available facilities and county-specific restrictions will drive how proceedings are conducted, he said. The state has 52 district court judges and five judicial referees in eight districts.

The Supreme Court also is considering permanent adoption of some procedures in place during the pandemic. For example, court rules allow for guilty pleas to a misdemeanor to be entered in writing without the suspect appearing in court. Last year the justices expanded that process to include more serious Class C felonies.