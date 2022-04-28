North Dakota Supreme Court rules disputed DAPL documents are public records

Thousands of documents relating to construction security for the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline are public records, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a victory for open records advocates.

However, justices in a second ruling gave pipeline developer Energy Transfer an opportunity to make a case with state regulators that some of the records are privileged company documents that should remain private.

The two unanimous rulings end a convoluted dispute over 16,000 documents that has dragged on more than a year and involved multiple entangled lawsuits.

North Dakota Newspaper Association Attorney Jack McDonald called it a "big, big win for open records in North Dakota."

Energy Transfer Attorney Jennifer Recine referred a Tribune request for comment to the company; spokeswoman Vicki Granado declined comment.

Disputed docs

North Dakota's Private Investigation and Security Board is holding the documents. The board obtained them during an administrative case involving the operations of TigerSwan, the North Carolina company that Energy Transfer hired to oversee security during pipeline construction.

The case focused on whether TigerSwan operated illegally in the state. It culminated with a settlement in September 2020 under which the company agreed to pay $175,000 to the board but did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The Intercept nonprofit online news organization sued in November 2020 to get access to the documents for investigative journalism on the topics of "environmental justice, the treatment of Indigenous peoples and workers, and government efforts to suppress First Amendment-protected activities."

Energy Transfer built the Dakota Access Pipeline to move oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois. American Indian tribes in the Dakotas fear it will pollute their water. Thousands of protesters gathered near the pipeline's Missouri River crossing just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 2016-17, and law enforcement made more than 750 arrests in a six-month span.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland late last year ruled that the DAPL documents held by the board are public and subject to the state's open records law.

First ruling

Energy Transfer attorneys appealed, arguing that there is no evidence "establishing any link or association between the documents and public business or the use of public funds."

Supreme Court justices said they were "not convinced by Energy Transfer's reading of (state law), which defines 'record' as information prepared or received 'for use' in connection with public business."

The language of the open records law "does not say prepared or received 'and used' for public business," the court said. "The Legislature could have included language requiring some degree of use or reliance by a public entity, but it did not."

TigerSwan has argued that it was forced by court order to turn over the documents to the board, that the materials it provided "were the private records" of Energy Transfer, and that the board's attorney agreed to keep them confidential. Justices pointed out that state law "expressly prohibits public entities from entering into agreements prohibiting the disclosure of the substance of an open record."

Justices upheld Feland's ruling that the documents are public records. Intercept attorney Tim Purdon called it "a clear victory for citizens of North Dakota who value transparency in government and the importance of the free press."

Second ruling

Energy Transfer in a separate appeal sought the right to intervene in the administrative case so that it could seek a protective order for the documents. It won that fight. The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the company did have a right to intervene.

"The board misinterpreted and misapplied the law because it denied intervention based upon the 'mere fact' that a settlement in the administrative action had been entered," justices said.

The court sent the matter back to the board, saying that although the documents are public records, "individual documents or parts of documents may be withheld from disclosure if they fall within a statutory exemption."

The ruling means that before The Intercept or anyone else can get the documents, the board will need to determine whether any should be withheld because they include Energy Transfer's proprietary information. It's unclear how long that process will take. The 16,000 documents comprise 62,000 pages.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

