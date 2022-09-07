North Dakota Supreme Court orders vote on rejected term limits measure

North Dakota's Supreme Court has ordered a rejected ballot measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and legislators to be placed on the November general election ballot.

Oral arguments were held Friday in the case brought by measure backers last month to compel a public vote on the measure Secretary of State Al Jaeger rejected in March. Jaeger cited numerous alleged irregularities such as handwriting discrepancies and pay-per-signature bonuses which state law prohibits.

At the heart of the oral arguments was how Jaeger handled alleged handwriting discrepancies on a notary public's petition circulator affidavits he has said "tainted everything else."

"We conclude the Secretary of State misapplied the law by excluding signatures on the basis of a determination that a pattern of likely notary violations on some petitions permitted his invalidation of all signatures on all petitions that were sworn before the same notary," Justice Jerod Tufte wrote in the unanimous opinion issued Wednesday.

A state district court judge had found after a hearing last month that Jaeger's decision not to certify the measure "was supported by the facts and prevailing law."

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley planned to address the ruling at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Petitioners in February submitted 46,315 signatures, needing 31,164 valid signatures to prompt a public vote. Jaeger in March rejected about 29,000 signatures, leaving proponents far short of the required threshold.

He referred the situation to the attorney general for investigation, citing numerous alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities. The Ward County State's Attorney's Office is now investigating.

The state crime bureau last month took 15 time cards as part of a warranted search of the Minot home of petition circulator Charles Tuttle, in connection with the probe. Tuttle on Tuesday submitted petitions to run for secretary of state as an independent.

The term limits measure would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor, who serves four-year terms, could not be elected more than twice.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year. North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

Justices Daniel Crothers and Gerald VandeWalle removed themselves from the case and did not participate in the arguments. Surrogate Judges Allan Schmalenberger and William Neumann, a former justice, sat in their place. Crothers told the Tribune he recused himself because he has a close family relationship with one of the attorneys involved. VandeWalle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Absentee voting begins Sept. 29.

