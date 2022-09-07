 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota Supreme Court orders vote on rejected term limits measure; AG maintains fraud occurred

  • Updated
  • 0

North Dakota's Supreme Court has ordered a rejected ballot measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and legislators to be placed on the November general election ballot.

Oral arguments were held Friday in the case brought by measure backers last month to compel a public vote on the measure Secretary of State Al Jaeger rejected in March. Jaeger cited numerous alleged irregularities such as handwriting discrepancies, noncitizens circulating petitions, and pay-per-signature bonuses which state law prohibits.

At the heart of the oral arguments was how Jaeger handled alleged handwriting discrepancies on a notary public's petition circulator affidavits he has said "tainted everything else." 

"We conclude the Secretary of State misapplied the law by excluding signatures on the basis of a determination that a pattern of likely notary violations on some petitions permitted his invalidation of all signatures on all petitions that were sworn before the same notary," Justice Jerod Tufte wrote in the unanimous opinion issued Wednesday.

A state district court judge had found after a hearing last month that Jaeger's decision not to certify the measure "was supported by the facts and prevailing law." 

082422-nws-hendrix-lawyers.jpg (copy)

North Dakota for Term Limits Sponsoring Committee Chairman Jared Hendrix and state Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, speak with attorneys Matthew Mueller and Edward Greim in late August in the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck during a break in an evidentiary hearing in the measure group's lawsuit to compel a public vote on a rejected ballot measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and legislators. 

'Big win'

The measure group hailed the Supreme Court ruling as "a big win for not only the term limits initiative itself, but the Powers Reserved to the People under the North Dakota state constitution.”

“We always knew that our committee had complied fully with state law and submitted more than enough signatures to the Secretary of State,” Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix said in a statement. “The State Supreme Court agreed with us that the Secretary of State violated existing legal precedent in disqualifying the signatures, and is now requiring the proposal to be placed on the November ballot."

The court also ordered the secretary of state to reimburse certain court costs of the measure group. Hendrix did not have the costs immediately available. 

'Fraud, yes'

Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Jaeger told reporters Wednesday that they maintain fraud occurred. Jaeger called the evidence "very clear."

"There was fraudulent activity with the circulation of these petitions," he said. 

Jaeger is proceeding with a revocation of notary public Zeph Toe's commission. Toe in an affidavit reaffirmed the validity of the affidavits he notarized.

082422-nws-wrigley-jaeger (copy)

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger (left) and Attorney General Drew Wrigley (right) listen to District Judge James Hill during a late-August hearing over a rejected ballot measure proposal that called for term limits on the governor and legislators. 

Wrigley called the alleged fraud "so obvious and inherent throughout." 

"The Supreme Court of North Dakota has apparently concluded fraud, yes -- fraud alleged, proven, acknowledged by some people who admitted crimes of fraud -- fraud, yes, but not enough. The matter goes forward," Wrigley said.

Reporters saw the questioned petitions on display at a news conference Wrigley called. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness showed affidavit signatures of one circulator, which appeared to be noticeably different.

Measure 1

Petitioners in February submitted 46,366 signatures, needing 31,164 valid signatures to prompt a public vote. Jaeger in March rejected about 29,000 signatures, leaving proponents far short of the required threshold.

He referred the situation to the attorney general for investigation, citing numerous alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities. The Ward County State's Attorney's Office is now investigating.

The state crime bureau last month took 15 time cards as part of a warranted search of the Minot home of petition circulator Charles Tuttle, in connection with the probe. Tuttle on Tuesday submitted petitions to run for secretary of state as an independent.

The court in its opinion declined to address invalidated signatures due to name and address requirement violations or the state's pay-per-signature ban "because they are unnecessary to our decision." 

The measure will appear as Measure 1 this fall.

The term limits measure would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor, who serves four-year terms, could not be elected more than twice.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year. North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

Justices Daniel Crothers and Gerald VandeWalle removed themselves from the case and did not participate in the arguments. Surrogate Judges Allan Schmalenberger and William Neumann, a former justice, sat in their place. Crothers told the Tribune he recused himself because he has a close family relationship with one of the attorneys involved. VandeWalle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Absentee voting begins Sept. 29.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

