North Dakota Supreme Court not about personal beliefs, new justice says

North Dakota's newest Supreme Court justice doesn't believe in judicial activism and says he won't let personal ideology influence his decision-making on the high court.

Douglas Bahr is assuming his duties next week, at a time when the Supreme Court is involved in a lawsuit over the state’s near-total abortion ban, but he's tight-lipped on his personal views on abortion, saying they don't matter. He also doesn't believe there is one set way to interpret the constitution.

Bahr, 62, holds a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of South Dakota. He served for nine years as an assistant North Dakota attorney general, and 16 years as solicitor general and director of the office's Civil Litigation Division. He spent two years in private practice, then in 2018 was appointed to a South Central District judgeship.

Bahr as a district judge presided over two recent high-profile cases involving the deaths of area men. Earl Howard, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with the 2019 death of Chad Entzel in Bismarck. Howard's alleged co-conspirator, Entzel's wife, Nikki Entzel, 41, was found guilty after a jury trial. Bahr sentenced Howard to 25 years in prison. He'll sentence Nikki Entzel in March.

Bahr last July sentenced Wade Bison, 39, to life in prison without parole. Bison pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Erwin Geigle, of Mandan, who was run over in the parking lot of a Mandan school.

Bahr has taught business law and government courses at Bismarck State College, chairs the North Dakota Courts’ Personnel Policy Board and is a member of the judicial Joint Procedure Committee. He also is a former president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota and its ethics committee, and a former bar association president for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Bahr outside of the courtroom serves on a church council that presides over 10 congregations, and he regularly travels to those congregations to speak and train local leaders. He volunteers at The Banquet nonprofit, which helps feed the needy, and participates in various community service projects. He's an avid biker, and also enjoys gardening and yard work. In his leisure time he enjoys reading, particularly books about history and religion.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month appointed Bahr to succeed Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 89, who is retiring Tuesday after 44 years on the Supreme Court.

Bahr is the first new justice on the court in six years. Justice Jerod Tufte won election to the court in 2016 and took office in January 2017. Burgum in August 2017 appointed current Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

Bahr shared his thoughts with the Tribune as he prepares to take office.

Q: What's your reaction to being named to the Supreme Court, and what you see as the role of a Supreme Court justice?

A: I am excited to have the opportunity to serve on the North Dakota Supreme Court. I have enjoyed being a district court judge, particularly the daily interaction with members of the public and attorneys. But since law school I have enjoyed appellate work and hoped to have the opportunity to serve as an appellate judge. I appreciate Gov. Burgum having the trust and confidence in me to give me that opportunity.

The basic role of the Supreme Court is to hear appeals from the district courts. The type of issues raised in the appeals vary widely. Many of the issues on appeal primarily impact the parties to the case. However, some issues on appeal have broad public implications. For example, appeals occasionally require the justices to interpret a law, determine whether a law complies with the state or federal constitution, or determine whether challenged governmental actions were consistent with the law or the state or federal constitution.

The Supreme Court’s decisions on those type of issues often impact more than the parties to the case. Two important roles of the justices are to address the issues before the court and provide a well-written opinion explaining the court’s determination.

Q: What would you consider to be your personal ideology? How was it shaped throughout your career? Do you see yourself taking a certain approach to cases before the panel?

Judges and justices are often labeled based on their method or approach to constitutional interpretation. However, people do not necessarily agree on the number of or definitions of modes of interpretation. Each method of interpretation has its advantages and disadvantages, and judges and justices may use more than one method of interpretation to address a particular issue or may use different methods of interpretation to address different issues. Thus, I question whether it is appropriate to label or identify a judge or justice based on a particular method of interpretation.

I will address the issues before the court based on the appropriate standard of review, applying the applicable rules of interpretation. I will strive to do so based on the law, putting aside my personal views. I do not believe in judicial activism, which is generally defined as when judges or justices decide cases to advance their personal policies or views. I believe it is the role of the Legislature to determine policy, not the courts.

Q: As solicitor general you defended a state constitutional prohibition on same-sex marriage. What is your personal view on same-sex marriage?

A: One role of the North Dakota attorney general is to defend the laws of the state of North Dakota. As solicitor general, that was also one of my roles. My personal views on issues were not relevant to and did not impact the positions I took in court or how I performed my job.

I addressed issues and constitutional challenges based on the law, not my personal beliefs or views. I also performed my duties as a district court judge based on the facts and my understanding of the law, not my personal beliefs or views. I will do the same as a Supreme Court justice. I do not believe judicial officers should decide cases based on their personal views or preferred policies.

Q: As solicitor general you also argued that there’s no constitutional right to an abortion in North Dakota. What is your personal view on abortion?

Although I have strong personal views regarding abortion, same-sex marriage, and many other social issues, and am willing to share them with people privately when appropriate, I do not believe they are relevant to my role as a Supreme Court justice and do not feel it appropriate to publicly share my personal views regarding abortion or same-sex marriage.

Q: A district judge deals with a variety of cases, and any number of circumstances bring those cases to the judicial system. Please share some of the highlights/lowlights or ups and downs of your time as a district judge.

I really enjoyed serving as a district court judge. I will miss doing so, particularly the daily interaction with community members. Some cases I presided over involved more interesting legal issues, and some received more public attention due to the nature of the case. However, no particular cases come to mind as highlights or lowlights of my time at the district court. I generally liked working in all areas of the law, but particularly enjoyed presiding over jury trials, whether criminal or civil.

Q: Do you have a plan in mind for how long you intend to serve?

A: My current plan is to serve until the 2026 general election and then run for the remaining eight years of the 10-year term. Near the end of that term, I will decide whether to run for another term.