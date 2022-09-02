North Dakota Supreme Court hears term-limits measure case as ballot prep nears

Attorneys before the North Dakota Supreme Court argued on Friday over the top state election official's decision to reject thousands of signatures on petitions to advance a ballot measure to a public vote.
At the heart of the oral arguments was how Secretary of State Al Jaeger handled alleged handwriting discrepancies on a notary public's petition circulator affidavits he has said "tainted everything else."
Measure backers last month sued to compel a public vote on the measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and lawmakers. Jaeger rejected the measure in March, citing numerous irregularities.
Measure group attorney Edward Greim said Jaeger didn't provide sufficient opportunity for the measure group to correct any problems.
"In short, the question is whether North Dakotans' right to initiate a measure could ever come to depend completely on one man's inexpert handwriting opinion treated as conclusive and completely incapable of rebuttal, no matter the evidence. The answer is no," Greim told the court.
Special Assistant Attorney General David Phillips said Jaeger's review process revealed "unprecedented levels of fraud, irregularities and illegal conduct."
"Fraud and illegality have fatally tainted the term limits initiative, and it was properly rejected," Phillips told the court.
Justices queried the attorneys about the measure's rejection, Jaeger's discretion, and how irregularities might have been corrected.
Justice Lisa Fair McEvers at one point asked Greim, "Are you suggesting we need to bring in a (handwriting) expert to decide this for ourselves?"
The court took the case under advisement.
Phillips asked to court to consider upcoming dates for election officials to prepare the November ballot. Absentee voting begins Sept. 29.
Petitioners in February submitted 46,315 signatures, needing 31,164 valid signatures to prompt a public vote. Jaeger in March rejected about 29,000 signatures, leaving proponents far short of the required threshold.
He referred the situation to the attorney general for investigation, citing numerous alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities. The Ward County State's Attorney's Office is now investigating.
Jaeger and State Elections Specialist Lee Ann Oliver last week testified at a hearing about "red flags" they saw on petition circulator affidavits. At focus mainly were alleged handwriting inconsistencies and other discrepancies related to one notary public whose alleged errors Jaeger said "tainted everything else" and led him to reject more than 15,700 signatures.
A state district court judge found after the hearing that Jaeger's decision not to certify the measure "was supported by the facts and prevailing law."
Also in August, BCI agents took 15 time cards from the Minot home of petition circulator Charles Tuttle as part of a search in connection with the measure probe. Tuttle, who is running as an independent for secretary of state, denies having paid bonuses to circulators. State law bans pay-per-signature.
The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year. North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.
Justices Daniel Crothers and Gerald VandeWalle were disqualified and did not participate in the arguments. Surrogate Judges Allan Schmalenberger and William Neumann, a former justice, sat in their place.
