North Dakota Supreme Court hears term-limits measure case as ballot prep nears

Petitioners in February submitted 46,315 signatures, needing 31,164 valid signatures to prompt a public vote. Jaeger in March rejected about 29,000 signatures, leaving proponents far short of the required threshold.

He referred the situation to the attorney general for investigation, citing numerous alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities. The Ward County State's Attorney's Office is now investigating.