 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Dakota Supreme Court hears term-limits measure case as ballot prep nears

  • Updated
  • 0

Attorneys before the North Dakota Supreme Court argued on Friday over the top state election official's decision to reject thousands of signatures on petitions to advance a ballot measure to a public vote.

At the heart of the oral arguments was how Secretary of State Al Jaeger handled alleged handwriting discrepancies on a notary public's petition circulator affidavits he has said "tainted everything else." 

Measure backers last month sued to compel a public vote on the measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and lawmakers. Jaeger rejected the measure in March, citing numerous irregularities.

People are also reading…

Measure group attorney Edward Greim said Jaeger didn't provide sufficient opportunity for the measure group to correct any problems.

"In short, the question is whether North Dakotans' right to initiate a measure could ever come to depend completely on one man's inexpert handwriting opinion treated as conclusive and completely incapable of rebuttal, no matter the evidence. The answer is no," Greim told the court. 

Special Assistant Attorney General David Phillips said Jaeger's review process revealed "unprecedented levels of fraud, irregularities and illegal conduct."

"Fraud and illegality have fatally tainted the term limits initiative, and it was properly rejected," Phillips told the court.

Justices queried the attorneys about the measure's rejection, Jaeger's discretion, and how irregularities might have been corrected.

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers at one point asked Greim, "Are you suggesting we need to bring in a (handwriting) expert to decide this for ourselves?"

The court took the case under advisement.

Phillips asked to court to consider upcoming dates for election officials to prepare the November ballot. Absentee voting begins Sept. 29. 

Petitioners in February submitted 46,315 signatures, needing 31,164 valid signatures to prompt a public vote. Jaeger in March rejected about 29,000 signatures, leaving proponents far short of the required threshold.

He referred the situation to the attorney general for investigation, citing numerous alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities. The Ward County State's Attorney's Office is now investigating.

Jaeger and State Elections Specialist Lee Ann Oliver last week testified at a hearing about "red flags" they saw on petition circulator affidavits. At focus mainly were alleged handwriting inconsistencies and other discrepancies related to one notary public whose alleged errors Jaeger said "tainted everything else" and led him to reject more than 15,700 signatures.

A state district court judge found after the hearing that Jaeger's decision not to certify the measure "was supported by the facts and prevailing law." 

Also in August, BCI agents took 15 time cards from the Minot home of petition circulator Charles Tuttle as part of a search in connection with the measure probe. Tuttle, who is running as an independent for secretary of state, denies having paid bonuses to circulators. State law bans pay-per-signature.  

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year. North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

Justices Daniel Crothers and Gerald VandeWalle were disqualified and did not participate in the arguments. Surrogate Judges Allan Schmalenberger and William Neumann, a former justice, sat in their place. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: 4 found fatally shot in ND likely murder-suicide

Sheriff: 4 found fatally shot in ND likely murder-suicide

Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating the deaths of four people found shot in a wheat field in rural northeast North Dakota as a murder-suicide. The Towner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the field south of Cando, the county seat, about 6 p.m. Monday for a report of four unresponsive individuals. Responding deputies found four bodies and secured the scene with the help of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies. The sheriff's office says a firearm was found in possession of one of the individuals.

Fargo man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin

Fargo man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin

A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush. In November 2020, officers from Delafield and Hartland responded to a possible hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn in Delafield. After speaking with Benton at the scene and a woman he was with, the 25-year-old produced a handgun and shot the officers at close range. He was arrested after a seven-hour search.

Attorney General rules fatal Fargo police shooting justified

Attorney General rules fatal Fargo police shooting justified

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says a Fargo police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex in July. Wrigley says Officer Adam O’Brien fired his gun at 28-year-old Shane Netterville after Netterville ignored police commands and sped out of a garage in a stolen van, narrowly avoiding officers. Netterville suffered a chest wound and died at a hospital several hours later. Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski showed dash and body cam video of the incident on Monday in Fargo. O’Brien was placed on paid administrative leave while the case was being reviewed. O’Brien will return to duty on Sept. 7.

Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after authorities say she tried to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person who had been kidnapped and assaulted. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of the border in northeastern Montana. Border Patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood. They discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted. The suspect was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, strangulation of a partner or family member and other offenses.

South Dakota AG clears officers in Sioux Falls shooting

South Dakota AG clears officers in Sioux Falls shooting

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says that a police officer and sheriff’s deputy were justified in shooting and killing a man in a Sioux Falls Burger King parking lot earlier this month. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the Aug. 9 shooting and found that James Michael James, 21, had shot at the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputy three times. The police officer and deputy returned fire. James was shot four times. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zaporizhzhia: IAEA presence at Ukraine nuclear plant to last days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News