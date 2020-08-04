North Dakota Supreme Court hears arguments over state candidate's residency

She also cited the 1935 case of former Gov. Thomas Moodie, who moved to Minneapolis from Mohall in 1929 and voted in Minnesota's 1930 primary and general elections. North Dakota's Supreme Court found him ineligible to hold office. He served for about a month.

"Our goal here is to ensure that the integrity of the legal process is met, where candidates are meeting the requirements underlined by the statute," Presthus said.

Martin attorney Mac Schneider, the 2018 Democratic-NPL U.S. House nominee, said the residency requirement affects eligibility to hold office but not to seek election. Voting in a certain jurisdiction is "circumstantial evidence of residence," he said.

He also cited North Dakota's constitutional residency requirement as disenfranchising voters who "might want to choose somebody else to vote for," and infringing upon a person's right to seek office.

"Let's have an election," Schneider said. "Let's let the people decide, and only then, depending on the outcome of that election, then the court can have its say."

Justices took the case under advisement.