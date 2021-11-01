North Dakota State Crime Lab turnover 'just not sustainable'

Departures at the State Crime Lab in Bismarck have limited what evidence the lab can process for law enforcement agencies, potentially delaying cases.

Eight of 23 lab employees have left in the last two years, including five in 2021, because they've been offered far higher salaries elsewhere, according to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

"The salary disparity is something that makes it much more difficult to attract and retain our forensic scientists," he told the Tribune.

One worker left for a position in Georgia where the salary was $30,000 more. Two toxicology scientist finalists both declined job offers due to the pay.

"It's become a situation where it's just not sustainable," the attorney general told the Senate Appropriations Committee in early October.

The State Crime Lab forensic scientist annual salaries range from $48,000 to $85,704.

"Part of the problem is that these are national searches," Stenehjem said. "You have to find people from all over the country, and we're competing with an increasing demand in an area that has a lot of demand for more workforce."

The lab has an ever-increasing workload "for good reasons," he said.

"They're a critical part of our prosecution system, and it helps us to solve crimes or even to exonerate the innocent," he said, also noting "the science is just getting better and better, but it's just not as easy as it looks on TV."

Crimes such as murder, rape, assault, and drug and weapon violations generally increased from 2015-20 in North Dakota, which saw a record 32 homicides last year.

Stenehjem has asked the Legislature this fall to use $537,000 of leftover Consumer Protection Refund Fund money to increase lab salaries. A similar move by the Legislature helped recruit and retain state crime bureau agents, Stenehjem said. It's up to future legislatures how to fund the salaries going forward.

The attorney general also is working with two area universities that have science programs similar to the lab's qualifications. He recently visited with the University of North Dakota about working together.

"That helps us in getting a pool of people from the region who are more likely to want to continue to live here, and it helps the university because this is a growing field of work," Stenehjem said.

The lab eliminated its firearms and latent fingerprint divisions due to the staffing situation. South Dakota was doing firearms analyses for the lab, but now North Dakota's neighbor is overwhelmed and unable to help anymore, Stenehjem said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives won't take a case that isn't its own, he said. North Dakota's Crime Lab doesn't get many firearms, but it's "scrambling to find somebody" to do firearms testing, he said.

The lab needs two analysts each for fingerprint and firearms analysis: someone to do the initial work, and then a reviewer of every case, to meet national accreditation standards.

"When somebody leaves, it leaves that whole discipline in the lurch," Stenehjem said.

The situation has affected the overall work done at the lab, including drug and DNA analyses and toxicology reports, he said.

The attorney general acknowledged the situation can delay prosecution, and he met with law enforcement leaders in mid-October to discuss the lab situation.

For fingerprint analyses, Bismarck police would have to send the evidence to private labs, which Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said costs $500 per analysis, as opposed to no cost at the state lab.

They have not done so yet; Stugelmeyer wasn't sure how many fingerprint items Bismarck police are sitting on.

"We're still discussing who's responsible for those costs: Is it the crime lab or is it the local agency?" he said. Firearms examinations also would have to be contracted, he said.

A further hindrance is bringing in those contracted analysts to testify at trial, "so it's now no longer anyone local here in the area, so usually the state's attorney, counties have to bear that cost to bring these experts back to testify on the case for what work they did," Stugelmeyer said.

The police also have more difficulty getting items to the lab. Stugelmeyer said the lab will accept evidence only for a half-hour duration.

"We're lucky because a lot of agencies have to mail stuff. We don't have to have that cost associated with that," he said. "We hand-deliver it, and the problem is, we'll have a bunch of evidence and then we only get a half-hour, and whatever they can't log in in a half-hour we have to take back with us and try to do it a different time. It just continues to backlog everything."

The issue is minor but continues to compound "to the point where eventually when you do that for long enough, it's just going to take longer," he said.

Evidence includes sexual assault examination kits, DNA swabs, clothing, tool marks, fibers and footprint impressions.

Officers collect evidence from a suspect or a crime scene, log the items into a secure database to track it, then determine with prosecutors what evidence will go to the lab, Stugelmeyer said.

"If somebody has 10 pot pipes on them, let's say, we don't send all 10 pot pipes to get tested, so we've got to determine, 'OK, one for prosecution would be sufficient,'" the deputy police chief said.

Closer to trial, attorneys might want some evidence further or additionally tested, he said. Evidence is held at the police station, and tested items are packaged, sealed and returned to police, who secure and later deliver them to court for trial.

Overall, the lab situation "slows things down when you have limited resources and staffing," Stugelmeyer said.

Communication both ways is key, and if police are to bear certain costs, "we don't have budgets for that," he said.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said "the biggest thing for us" has been a delay in processing some evidence due to the firearms and fingerprints situation.

"Fortunately, we've been able to keep working with them on certain issues, but definitely, we've seen a backlog of some of the evidence not being processed in a timely manner," Leben said.

He's emphasized communication between the lab and his office to get evidence timely analyzed. He also acknowledged the lab is addressing priority cases.

He's not aware of any specific instances of delayed prosecution, but the pace of some investigations has been slowed while investigators awaited lab results to guide their work, he said.

Firearm and fingerprint analyses are "low-frequency issues, but definitely a high priority when they do surface," the sheriff said.

Cass County Assistant State's Attorney Joshua Traiser pointed out the lab has a process for expedited testing for serious cases, such as murder or aggravated assault, and drug cases set for trial.

"My experience with the lab is that they're doing all they can to make it work, and thus far, they've done a very good job making sure we have results ready for trial when we use that process," said Traiser, whose caseload includes crimes of violence.

Proving cases without lab analysts is "sometimes not feasible," he said.

"That's something that we care about because those are highly trained and experienced individuals ... so integral to our job," Traiser said.

Generally, evidence can range from drugs and drug paraphernalia, to items such as weapons, sheets and clothing containing blood or other bodily fluids.

"I can tell you that we're all aware of the burden that this testing imposes on the lab, so we're not going to send things that we don't believe could have evidentiary value, so it's very case-specific," Traiser said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

