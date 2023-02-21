State senators have unanimously approved an amended budget bill for the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office that includes an interim study of the State Crime Lab.

Senate Bill 2003 was passed Monday and now goes to the House.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley before the session put forth a budget proposal of $110 million, about 29% or $24.6 million higher than his office's budget for the current biennium. He asked for 26 additional full-time employees, and additional space and equipment at the Crime Lab. The bill that passed the Senate includes 15 additional full-time employees and has a bottom line of $105.9 million, a 24% increase.

Budget bills passed by the Senate transfer the State Fire Marshal Division and its eight employees -- now under the AG's office -- to the Insurance Department.

The proposed interim study would examine whether the Crime Lab should be kept administratively separate from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation. It also would look at the lab’s staffing and equipment needs, and specifically references scientists with training in fingerprint and firearms analysis. It would address the feasibility of remodeling current facilities, acquiring other vacant lab facilities in the state and operating additional lab facilities. The study also would include what services the lab should provide to support the state’s law enforcement entities.

Senators last week killed a bill that initially would have enabled the attorney general to place the lab under the administrative oversight of BCI, another division of the Attorney General's Office. A rewrite of that bill would have created a managerial position, allowing the lab director to focus on the science of the lab. Senate Bill 2131 failed in a 2-44 vote.

The budget version passed by the Senate on Monday would add two attorneys in the office's civil division, three cybercrime investigators, three BCI investigators to be stationed near American Indian reservations in the state, and three full-time employees in the Medicaid fraud unit.

The bill creates a new section of the Century Code outlining the use of opioid settlement funds, establishes fees for criminal history record checks, and raises the attorney general’s salary from $165,845 to $175,928 through June 30, 2024, and then to $182,965.

The amended budget also includes:

$5 million for the statewide litigation funding pool. About $442,000 of that would come from the gambling and excise tax allocation fund and be transferred by the Attorney General’s Office to state agencies. The money is used to pay attorneys hired on a per-case basis to represent state agencies.

$3.5 million for the Back the Blue grant program for recruitment and retention efforts by local law enforcement agencies. Of that, $1.5 million is earmarked for local law enforcement agencies with 10 or fewer employees.