North Dakota rural attorney program advances applicants

Attorneys in the program will receive an incentive of $45,000 given in five equal, annual payments. The Supreme Court will pay 50%, the city or county will pay 35% and the North Dakota Bar Foundation will pay 15%. The program is open to all attorneys, whether they plan to work or are already working in the public or private sector.

It is up to each locality to reach an agreement with a participating attorney, after which a contract of obligations will be inked.