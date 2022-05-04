 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

North Dakota rural attorney program advances applicants

050522-nws-walsh-courthouse

The Walsh County Courthouse in Grafton, in 2015.

 JACK DURA

Three attorneys and two localities have advanced as part of a new program for placing attorneys in rural areas of North Dakota by offering them financial incentives. 

The 2021 Legislature approved the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program, modeled after South Dakota's for addressing an attorney shortage in rural areas. North Dakota's seven most-populous counties have 87% of the 1,695 licensed attorneys living in the state, according to a 2021 breakdown from the State Board of Law Examiners.

The pilot program of the state Supreme Court aims to place attorneys willing to work for at least five years in cities with 5,000 or fewer people or counties with 16,000 or fewer people. Attorneys "must agree to live in close proximity" to the community.

North Dakota Supreme Court Staff Attorney Mike Hagburg on Wednesday provided an update to the Legislature's interim Judiciary Committee. The program's ad hoc committee last month recommended to the court the two localities that applied -- the city of Grafton and Walsh County -- be approved to participate.

The program's three eligible lawyers are two in the Grafton area and one in the far southwest. The program allows a maximum four attorneys at one time.

"We are looking for more participants," Hagburg said.

No attorneys have yet been placed and no money has yet been spent, Hagburg said.

"We're in the preparatory phase," he said.

Attorneys in the program will receive an incentive of $45,000 given in five equal, annual payments. The Supreme Court will pay 50%, the city or county will pay 35% and the North Dakota Bar Foundation will pay 15%. The program is open to all attorneys, whether they plan to work or are already working in the public or private sector.

It is up to each locality to reach an agreement with a participating attorney, after which a contract of obligations will be inked.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Study: Cognitive impact from severe COVID-19 similar to aging 20 years

