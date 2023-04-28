North Dakota's effort to set minimum sentences for gun crimes and offenses against officers has been killed, after multiple changes and a lengthy process one lawmaker called a "crazy circus.”

The House on Friday in a 77-13 vote killed Senate Bill 2107, but not before a conference committee gutted the bill. What House members voted on was not minimum sentences, as initially proposed by Attorney General Drew Wrigley, but a study of who should be prohibited from possessing guns.

Wrigley said he plans to propose the minimum sentencing legislation again in the next session.

"Politics can be combat, but we will always fight it," he said. "This is war, and this is one battle."

Senate Bill 2107 took an unprecedented path through the Legislature, Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, told The Forum.

The initial bill would have set a minimum sentence of 30 days for simple assault and fleeing police, as well as 14 days for resisting arrest. Those sentences would be presumptive, meaning a judge would have to explain in writing why he or she handed down a sentence that was less than the minimum.

Wrigley also initially proposed minimum mandatory sentences for gun-related crimes involving drugs. A person who possessed a gun during one of those crimes would face at least three years, while firing a weapon would land a person at least seven years. Offenders would have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Sentences for the gun crimes and offenses against law enforcement would have to be served consecutively.

In writing the initial bill, Wrigley cited rising crime numbers and concerns from law enforcement that repeat offenders were being released from imprisonment too soon. He claimed the bill would reduce crime and provide further protections for law enforcement and all North Dakota residents.

Opponents suggested the bill would result in more people going to prison without true reform. More defendants would go to trial, which would clog the courts and cost the state more money, they said.

Wrigley’s bill passed the Senate in February. In the House Judiciary Committee, Wrigley put forward amendments that made the mandatory minimum sentences for the gun-related crimes presumptive.

Taking the advice of the North Dakota State's Attorneys' Association, that committee rewrote Wrigley’s bill. Known as the Satrom amendments since he backed the association's proposal, the amendments would set minimum sentences for special dangerous or habitual offenders.

The full House approved that version earlier this month in a 64-23 vote.

Satrom said the initial bill was deeply flawed because Wrigley didn't consult the association or defense attorneys.

Rep. Lawrence Klemin, a Bismarck Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, initially voted against the bill in committee but cast a green vote on the House floor. During conference committee, he proposed reinstating Wrigley’s amendments as proposed in the House Judiciary Committee.

That took out the special dangerous and habitual offenders clauses.

The Senate again approved the bill on April 21, but the House on Tuesday sent it back to conference committee, with representatives criticizing the changes and process for nearly an hour.

Rep. Landon Bahl, R-Grand Forks, accused Wrigley of influencing and bullying lawmakers, claiming on a radio broadcast that those who voted for the House amendments do not support law enforcement. Bahl then claimed Klemin assigned members to the conference committee who would support Wrigley’s version.

"I stand here to urge a red vote on maybe what I should start calling the attorney general’s conference committee’s report,” Bahl said.

Wrigley said some have mischaracterized the bill. He added that he felt Bahl's comments didn't merit a response.

On the House floor on Tuesday, Satrom said the bill shouldn’t have become political, and it could have been resolved if Wrigley spoke with all the stakeholders.

"Instead, we've got this crazy circus," Satrom said on the floor.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor on Tuesday took the blame for how the committee was formed and asked the House to send the bill back to the conference committee. He said Friday that Klemin did nothing wrong and is a man of high character and integrity.

"As far as personal attacks on the floor, there is no place for that in this chamber," Lefor said Friday.

Without calling out Bahl by name, Klemin on Friday said that statements presented on Tuesday were not given on the merits of the bill but were personal criticism against him and Wrigley.

"In my 25 years as a member of the House, I have never heard such a vitriolic and derogatory speech," Klemin said.

He said the House didn't get to vote on the merits of the bill, noting debate halted before at least 10 people who signaled that they wanted to speak could weigh in.

"I was not the one who was out of line and caused the debate to be halted," he said. "Rather, it was the loud voices complaining with their choreographed speeches. I did not have the opportunity for rebuttal."

Klemin called Tuesday's actions an example of "kill the messengers if you can't kill the bill."

"I think it is regrettable that a handful of House members derailed this bill from getting its day in court," Wrigley said Thursday.

Three senators and one representative in the committee voted Wednesday to return Wrigley’s version back to the main chambers. Legislative rules require two each from the House and Senate to approve recommendations from conference committee.

Senators in the committee didn’t back down from their version, and representatives wouldn’t concur. Ultimately, instead of letting the bill die, the committee voted to delete any language about minimum sentences and instead study who should be prohibited from possessing a gun.

“We chose to move to a hoghouse’s bill and turn it into a study rather than having a bill that was not going to be functional for the attorney general nor for our law enforcement to protect the public,” Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg said Thursday on the Senate floor. “Here we are today to sadly ask that you concur with this.”

The term "hoghouse" describes the process of replacing the entire content of a bill to change its purpose.

The Senate approved the study 44-2.

In a last attempt to save the bill, Klemin on Friday said there was still time to send it back to conference committee and vote on minimum sentences.

"At this point, I don't care if you accept or reject this meaningless report," Klemin said. "I just wanted to clear my name."

The House ultimately voted against the study, killing the bill.

The process the bill went through is a "poor way to do policy," Satrom told The Forum.

“There was a lot of frustration from people on how this was handled,” he said.