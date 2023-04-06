The North Dakota House passed a bill giving sexual assault victims more time to file civil claims but axed an amendment to provide a two-year lookback window.

Senate Bill 2282 passed in a 56-33 vote Wednesday and now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The legislation initially would have provided a two-year window commencing Aug. 1 of this year for victims to revive certain claims barred by time limitations, which vary from two to 10 years. Senators amended that out of the bill and replaced it with changes to statutes of limitations before unanimously passing it.

The bill as handed to the House extended the statute of limitations for adult sexual assault claims from two years to nine years; made the statute of limitations 21 years for sexual assaults involving minor victims ages 15-17; and for minor victims younger than 15 made the statute of limitations 21 years, beginning when the victim turned 15.

The representatives after lengthy debate did away with a proposed committee amendment made Monday to allow a claim previously barred by the statute of limitations to be revived during a two-year window starting Aug. 1 of this year. The amendment differed from the one killed in the Senate in requiring a higher burden of proof.

Opponents said it could still open a floodgate of frivolous cases, with supporters saying it would offer victims a chance at justice.

"They would have to have an extraordinarily good case," Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, said. That would be "fairly rare" in older cases unless they had been prepared for trial at the time of the incident, she said.

Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, said the amendment was unfair in that it included only private entities and not public agencies.

"Why does it matter if someone was sexually assaulted by someone in the private sector versus the public sector?" Vetter said. "People should be treated the same."

Schneider pushed for a yes vote on the bill after the amendment failed, saying the extra time is needed for victims to recover from the trauma of the incident.

“It often takes years for victims of sexual assault, especially child sexual assault, to come forward,” she said. “That allows perpetrators to get away with their actions and continue to sexually assault and commit other sex-based crimes.”

Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, urged representatives to vote no on the legislation. He said the bill is “all about the money.”

“I don’t think we need to be giving someone 21 more years to sue our political subdivisions and claim damages,” he said. “I mean, who’s going to know about this stuff after all that time has passed?”

Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, saw the bill as a way to help victims find closure, saying “justice is fleeting and difficult to find” for many people. She urged a yes vote on the bill.

“I think we owe justice a chance here,” Olson said.