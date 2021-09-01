North Dakota House leader's DUI sentence 'very consistent' with others

Nesvig on Friday had canceled Louser's trial set for Thursday due to his guilty plea.

His attorney, Justin Vinje, told the Tribune on Monday, "After careful thought, Scott does not intend to proceed to trial. As I said back in April, Scott brought this matter to the public’s attention before the story broke, and he personally apologized to his constituents.

"Scott regrets his decision to drive that evening, and he takes full responsibility for his actions. Scott has great respect for our law enforcement professionals and their difficult jobs. Above all, Scott does not wish to be treated differently than any other North Dakotan. These considerations led him to make this decision," Vinje said.

Louser was stopped on Expressway between Mandan and Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16, two weeks before the 2021 Legislature adjourned.

The Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him said he observed Louser's vehicle cross the center line "multiple times," and that Louser failed three field sobriety tests and at jail tested for a blood alcohol content of 0.117%, over the 0.08 legal limit.

Louser issued a statement the day following his arrest apologizing and saying he was taking "the necessary next steps including an evaluation process." He's been in the House since 2010.

Days after Louser's arrest, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington said, “Everybody makes a mistake. This is his first one. If he had a history of it, it’d be a different deal, but he doesn’t have a history of that, and I think folks like us should be willing to give him a break.”

