North Dakota House leader pleading guilty to DUI

A top North Dakota lawmaker is pleading guilty to DUI days before trial was to commence.
Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, who is the House assistant majority leader, was arrested April 16 and later pleaded not guilty to drunken driving. A trial was to begin Thursday.
Louser faces a Class B misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Friday signed an order canceling the trial. Details of Louser's plea were not immediately filed Monday.
Louser's attorney, Justin Vinje, told the Tribune "After careful thought, Scott does not intend to proceed to trial. As I said back in April, Scott brought this matter to the public’s attention before the story broke, and he personally apologized to his constituents.
"Scott regrets his decision to drive that evening, and he takes full responsibility for his actions," Vinje said. "Scott has great respect for our law enforcement professionals and their difficult jobs. Above all, Scott does not wish to be treated differently than any other North Dakotan. These considerations led him to make this decision."
Louser was stopped on Expressway between Mandan and Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16, two weeks before the 2021 Legislature adjourned.
The Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him said he observed Louser's vehicle cross the center line "multiple times," and that Louser failed three field sobriety tests and at jail tested for a blood alcohol content of 0.117%, over the 0.08 legal limit.
Louser issued a statement the day following his arrest apologizing and saying he was taking "the necessary next steps including an evaluation process." He's been in the House since 2010.
